Adapt and react Terry Allen spells out the difference between a shipyard that simply carries out work and one that knows how to manage a maintenance period…

Refit or maintenance?

To start with, let’s get the concept right: a refit changes or repurposes a vessel; maintenance keeps it in service. In yachting, annual maintenance and the five-year Class cycle are regular realities. Too often, however, a planned maintenance period grows into a refit without anyone acknowledging the change in scope.

Yachts arrive with incomplete work lists and limited technical information. The yard may understand the broad objective but not the true extent of the work. That is where its ability is tested – or, depending on the ability of the shipyard, where the opportunities begin

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Adapt and react should be a working discipline, not a slogan. Not every shipyard understands the difference.

The specification that doesn’t exist

In an ideal world, a yacht would arrive with a detailed specification, accurate drawings, equipment histories, an agreed budget and a realistic completion date. In yachting, this is often wishful thinking.

The captain has an operational work list, the chief engineer identifies machinery problems, the owner wants improvements to accommodation or facilities, and then other third parties in the industry add their elements. We now have a situation of ego and ideas that simply complicate matters and creates a maintenance period with a refit element thrown in, but no coordinated game plan and allows the shipyards to increase budgets. The old story of where there is mystery there is a margin.

Technical competence is essential, but so is the authority to make a decision while the work

is still moving.

Nobody can predict everything that will be found when equipment is dismantled, tanks opened or insulation removed. Hidden corrosion, deteriorated pipework and questionable previous repairs are familiar discoveries. These are not examples of poor planning, they are the realities of working on an existing vessel.

The mistake is not discovering additional work, it’s failing to establish who will assess it, authorise it and incorporate it into the programme.

A shipyard must be more than a contractor

A shipyard that simply waits for instructions, prepares quotations and carries out individual jobs is not necessarily equipped to manage a complicated maintenance period. It must take a broader technical and operational view of the vessel.

When a defect appears, the first questions are practical: is it critical to safety, Class or reliability? What is the repair method? Can it be done within the programme? Can other work be resequenced? What will it cost and

who can authorise it?

These questions require experienced people who understand ships, machinery and the consequences of their decisions. There is little value in a project manager who produces an impressive spreadsheet but cannot distinguish a genuine technical problem from an opportunity to increase the invoice.

Equally, a technically competent workforce without effective coordination can waste enormous amounts of time and money. The successful shipyard needs both. Technical competence is essential, but so is the authority to make a decision while the work is still moving.

Owners must accept that additional defects will be discovered and that correcting them costs money. However, shipyards must also recognise that an incomplete initial specification is not an open invitation to issue uncontrolled variation orders.

Flexibility without losing control

Flexibility is not the absence of a plan. The programme must identify the critical path, access constraints and long-lead materials, then be updated as actual conditions become clear.

Consider the removal of an exhaust system. Significant corrosion is discovered in the supporting structure, although the specification contains no steel replacement. A poorly managed yard stops the work, waits for instructions and a quotation, then extends the programme. Other trades lose access and the delay spreads.

A competent yard assesses the corrosion, agrees a repair method, identifies materials and works out how to integrate the steelwork with the ongoing jobs. The owner’s representative receives the findings, cost and programme impact promptly. Approval is obtained and work continues.

The difference is not the defect, it’s the time lost between discovering it and making a workable decision.

The commercial reality

Unexpected work is a legitimate part of the business but unexpected expenditure without proper explanation or control is not. Owners must accept that additional defects will be discovered and that correcting them costs money. However, shipyards must also recognise that an incomplete initial specification is not an open invitation to issue uncontrolled variation orders.

An incomplete specification is not an open cheque book. Variation orders must identify the defect, the proposed work, the cost basis and any effect on delivery before approval.

Not every defect demands the most expensive solution. A properly engineered repair may offer years of service, while a temporary fix may simply postpone a failure. The cheapest route is not necessarily the best one. The objective is a sound technical and commercial result for the owner.

That requires transparency and the willingness to tell an owner something they may not want to hear. The shipyard must be equally honest about its own capabilities. Promising an unrealistic delivery date to win a contract and then blaming every delay on additional work is poor commercial practice.

There is no substitute for walking the vessel, inspecting the work and speaking directly to the trades. Problems are often identified faster on board than around a conference table.

Communication

One recurring weakness is not a shortage of meetings but a shortage of decisions. Minutes circulate while the people on board wait for an answer.

A single work register should show findings, photographs, instructions, approvals, costs, responsibilities and completion status. More importantly, each open item needs a named decision-maker and a deadline. Digital systems help, but they cannot replace accountability.

Nor is there a substitute for walking the vessel, inspecting the work and speaking directly to the trades. Problems are often identified faster on board than around a conference table.

The delivery date

The delivery date is a commercial commitment, not a decorative line on a programme. A missed departure can disrupt an owner’s cruise, a signed charter, crew arrangements and downstream bookings. The real cost extends well beyond the shipyard invoice.

Safety, workmanship and Class requirements are not negotiable, but non-essential improvements can sometimes be deferred rather than allowing them to put the entire vessel programme at risk.

The real measure of a shipyard

A shipyard is not judged by the appearance of its offices or the confidence of its sales presentation. It is judged by what happens on a difficult Tuesday afternoon when the plating is opened, the drawings are wrong and the next contractor is waiting for access

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The yards worth returning to do not pretend there will be no surprises. They have the people, judgement and commercial discipline to deal with them without turning every discovery into a crisis.

“Adapt and react” is not an excuse for poor preparation. It is the discipline of managing the unexpected without losing sight of the objective. That is what separates a yard capable of carrying out work from one capable of delivering the vessel.

This article first appeared in The Superyacht Report: Refit Focus. With our open-source policy, it is available to all by following this link, so read and download the latest issue and any of our previous issues in our library.

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