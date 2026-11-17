The Superyacht Report 231: Refit Focus – Out Now This issue is packed full of insight and guidance by experts from the sector, encompassing a wide range of disciplines integral to the refit process…

Refit is a multi-faceted industry, demanding a huge amount of talent, dedication and expertise from its practitioners. In this edition of The Superyacht Report – Refit Focus, an impressive array of guest authors offer their advice, wisdom and experience garnered over many years in their specialist fields. It covers such themes as the effect of sustainability targets on yacht coatings, how lighting can affect human performance, the importance of maintenance in preserving seaworthiness and protecting risk during repair work right through to future-proofing the owner’s yacht.

For a few months during refit, almost everything about a yacht becomes available for reconsideration. Systems are opened, assumptions revisited, modifications debated and extraordinary expertise applied to deciding what the yacht should become. Multiple facets have to be brought together, and it’s the management of the resulting costs of this complexity that Vesna Djurdjevic discusses in her illuminating article.

Coatings consultant Rory Marshall writes a thoughtful piece on what really makes a successful refit and why it is not always what we think. Terry Allen, Director at Maritime Engineering Consultancy Services, spells out the difference between a shipyard that simply carries out work and one that knows how to manage a maintenance period, emphasising the discipline of managing the unexpected without losing sight of the objective.

In our leading brokerage report, Andrew Williams, marine surveyor and publisher of The Williams Superyacht Index, explores the common axiom that refit adds value while, he remarks, almost nobody says how much and nobody shows their working. Here he reveals what 2,300 brokerage listings say about refits and price, and the findings are fascinating.

One increasingly important aspect of refit is future-proofing. Lee Stevenson, Co-Founder of OCCAM, widens the camera angle, setting out what owners, captains and managers should be asking before the yard period starts, so the money spent today is still working in ten years’ time. Meanwhile, Norina Edelman, CEO and founder of IMM, asks how we can ensure that we have not only the infrastructure to handle yacht refit well into the future, but also the skill and the appropriate incentives to keep vessels safe.

As circadian science becomes more widely understood, the question for the marine lighting industry may therefore be shifting from simply, “Does this yacht look well lit?” to a more demanding one: “Is the lighting appropriate for the people occupying this part of the yacht, at the time they are experiencing it?” Michael Meeneghan, founder of MP Tech, argues that yacht lighting should be assessed by not only how an interior looks, but also how the light performs for the people living and working on board.

Read The Superyacht Report: Refit Focus here

Delivering a project on time, within budget and to an uncompromised standard of quality requires a blend of engineering foresight and relentless process inspection. Booking the right yard is only the beginning, argues Bob Wagemakers of Virtue Yacht Projects. And once the yacht is in the yard, Alex Emley, Senior Director at Willis Marine, offers five pointers that can help owners and their advisers protect the yacht and their wider investment throughout the project.

Jennifer Smith, SHADOWCAT Commercial Director, asks what does €140 million actually buy? Comparing a representative two-vessel programme to a single 120-metre yacht, she breaks down the figures and explores how capital investment could be converted into operational capability. Elsewhere in this issue, the geography of refit is examined by Jan Pieter Braam and Ilaria Bernardi of JPMarine, who report on where yachts are heading for reﬁt.



Building on the past is the most sustainable choice, and Mattia Massola Taliacarne of Italstyle Yacht Design explains why the industry must valorise existing vessels through refit and restyle. In a similar vein, David Caddick, Founder, Marine Light Corporation says instead of asking, “What should we replace?”, perhaps we should first ask, “What deserves to be preserved?”, and how that single question can completely change the outcome of a refit.

Fittingly, we conclude this launch announcement with the question posed by Jaime Recasens, founder of RCA Engineering: Who pays to close the hull? He argues that a yacht is costed to the last fender before it is built; however, almost nothing in the industry is costed for the day it stops being a yacht. Here, Jaime contributes a truly revealing analysis of the disposal costs when the yacht comes to the end of its life.

This is just a snapshot of the range of topics covered in this Refit issue. Further insights from the industry’s experts can be found between the covers of our latest edition. We hope you enjoy reading it!

Read The Superyacht Report: Refit Focus here

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