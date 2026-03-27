The Innorvation 26 Countdown Begins With 50 exclusive and complimentary seats available for this year’s iteration of INNORVATION, now is the time to register your interest…

In just over three months, 50 exclusive VIPs will be spending an incredible few days in the wonderful Norwegian city of Bergen, at this year’s edition of INNORVATION, the Superyacht Think Tank developed by DNV and The Superyacht Group.

On the 15th, 16th and 17th June, a curated group of experienced Captains, Project Managers, Yacht Managers involved in the new build sector, Naval Architects, Designers, Owners Reps, Shipyard Technical Directors and Heads of R&D all involved in the superyacht sector above 50m, will enjoy a unique escape from the typical Superyacht hubs, and engage in high level discussions, workshops and brainstorms on how we can innovate and collaborate with the smart technologies that Norway and our Partners bring to the table.

Whether we are high up a mountain, deep in the woods, sitting by a small lake or exploring technology centres, discovering technology in manufacturing hubs or transferring from Bergen by sea, to some of the stunning islands and cool fish restaurants and cider breweries, this is an experience not to be missed.

Our partners from DNV, Norwegian Hull Club, Kongsberg Maritime, Corvus Energy, Superyacht Norway and Jotun Coatings will be hosting interactive workshops, discussions and entertaining challenges, but more importantly, showcasing the best of Norway’s maritime excellence and innovation, not to mention its culture, environment and most importantly, the region’s food and drink offerings.

With 50 exclusive and complimentary seats available, we know that we will be oversubscribed pretty quickly, in the coming days and weeks, so we recommend that if you are eligible, according to the above categories, visit the website today www.innorvation26.com and register your interest.

The event hosts will then confirm whether you have been allocated a seat at the table. The objective is to bring together ten “innorvators” from each sector, so ten shipyard technical directors or heads of R&D, ten designers or naval architects, ten captains, ten owners reps and project managers and ten yacht managers. This unique mix will guarantee that the conversations, ideas exchange, brainstorms and workshops will be of a high quality and will deliver a brilliant outcome for the market.

Our theme for 2026 is “Energy & Efficiency”, whereby we will explore all models, opportunities, ideas and technologies that can enhance, optimise, improve and deliver a future-proofed approach to energy demands and operational efficiency. As with last year, we will be asking an overarching question: What if…?

If you haven’t watched the video from last year’s INNORVATION 2025, click here to watch it. As we build more and more content for the programme and confirm who will be in the room, we will release it via the new website www.innorvation26.com.

Having recently visited Bergen and met with local stakeholders and having visited various hospitality venues for lunch, dinner, picnics and other unique opportunities, we are confident that INNORVATION 26 and our host city of Bergen will not disappoint those VIPs who are able to join us. We look forward to seeing many of you from last year and adding some additional thought leaders and innovators to the Bergen edition. See you there.

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