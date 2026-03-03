Time to tell a better story Make Your Mark – communicating our purpose and value to future clients and the world around us…

In just under three weeks, among the congested calendar of events, forums and boat shows, a unique superyacht experience will take place in Amsterdam on 19 and 20 March called Make Your Mark. We have affectionately labelled it a ‘Superyacht Marketing Retreat’, designed for the busy marketing leaders in our industry to spend 48 hours in a calm, relaxed environment with their peer network, listening and engaging with some of the brightest minds in branding, strategy, digital, luxury, content and experiences. Click here to see the final programme and see who will be on stage.

Everything about Make Your Mark is designed to create engagement, interaction, fresh ideas and innovation when it comes to marketing our unique and complex industry. Over the past few years, we have been targeted by protest groups, criticised in the wider press, highlighted due to recent sanctions, labelled due to poor employment conditions, on-board abuse or unfair treatment of yacht crew and accused of greenwashing, all of which has a direct impact on our brand image and the wider perception of superyachts.

One of the most valuable elements of Make Your Mark will be the rare opportunity to think more deeply about how we communicate our purpose and value to future clients and the world around us. In addition to a brilliant keynote session and workshop led by Thomas Kolster of the Goodvertising Agency is a dynamic team-building workshop session, driven by the Superyacht Life Foundation and the Water Revolution Foundation, where everyone is tasked with thinking differently and intelligently about how we communicate with our audiences who don’t understand or appreciate our sector. We have a unique keynote session at the end of day one delivered by Bas Maase and Camilo Simöes of The Ocean Clean Up, a global strategy to clean the world’s oceans and reduce the amount of floating waste materials in our superyacht playgrounds and beyond.

Bas and Camilo will share with the audience some interesting marketing case studies and the strategies that have engaged the world, presenting incredible stories that have real purpose. The social media approach, powerful content generation and candid storytelling, all built on authenticity and originality, have generated huge global attention and we can all learn a lot from this important organisation in how we think and approach some of our marketing strategies. It can no longer just be about the yachts and the places they go; the story has to be deeper and more real. I’m really looking forward to joining them on stage and learning from their experiences to understand how the world has got on board.

There are still some seats available at Make Your Mark, so click here to be part of our industry’s marketing future. It’s going to be inspiring and insightful and we will also have a lot of fun as a dynamic peer-to-peer marketing community who all want to challenge the status quo and be braver with our marketing.

It’s time for change.

