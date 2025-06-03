InNORvation ’25 TSG’s Chairman reflects on the most memorable event of his career – held in Norway last month with an invite-only gathering of 50 brilliant minds…

I hate to think how many events I’ve attended in my 35 years of being in this industry, but recently I attended one that will stick in my memory banks forever. Many of the annual and traditional events, shows, conferences and social gatherings seem to blur into duplication or repetition and the same applies to the faces you see and meet. But this unique event I’m now referring to took place a long way away from any of the typical superyacht hubs and created an energy, an atmosphere and a connection that was real, authentic and powerful. I’m talking about InNORvation ’25, an invite-only gathering of 50 brilliant minds who spent 48 hours in Norway in stunning locations, having serious conversations and a lot of blue-sky thinking. It was definitely one of the best events I’ve ever attended.

Who was there?

The 50 brilliant minds comprised shipyard technical teams, naval architects, captains, managers and owners’ reps involved in projects above 60 metres, combined with some of Norway’s leading experts in the world of energy and efficiency, with a simple objective to brainstorm and share smart ideas and future-proofed solutions.



Where and how?

The combination of a stunning boutique hotel in Alesund, with a picture-perfect voyage on the fjords of Norway to an incredible remote village called Oye created an atmosphere that made everyone relax, mentally escape and think clearly about what we should be doing and how we should do it. With our host DNV and their partners, Kongsberg Maritime, Corvus Energy, Norwegian Hull Club and Superyacht Norway, this curated gathering was inspired, entertained and challenged to work together and ask themselves “What If?”

Keynote kick-off

Being in Alesund in Norway, it made so much sense to kick off the event with an intimate keynote delivered by Nina Jensen, CEO of REV Ocean, a significant project borne out of the Fjords and with Norwegian blood throughout. Every message she shared resonated with the gathering and was a perfect catalyst for the various discussions and focus groups that followed. If only more owners and philanthropic investors had the vision, appetite and stamina to create such a positive impact with a major project that is part superyacht/part scientific research vessel, purpose became a big part of the debate.

The key takeaway

My takeaway and comments are being published in our next edition of The Superyacht Report, but it makes sense to also share here some of the takeaway thoughts from those who were lucky enough to be there:



CHARLES DENCE – SPARK PROJECTS

Through open dialogue, group work and shared perspectives, a number of recurring and thought-provoking themes emerged. The summary below highlights my own main takeaways and is intended as a starting point for continued collaboration and discussion.



1. Solutions exist

We heard that the tools and technologies for meaningful change already exist, in adjacent marine sectors, energy systems and commercial shipping. In yachting, however, the bottleneck is not invention, but appears to be commercialisation and absorbing the cost difference of these solutions. Many builders and suppliers are taking incremental steps, but investment in R&D, technical validation and deployment remains limited, as well as client uptake.



2. Beyond emissions

Exhaust emissions from vessel main engines and generator hotel loads are an obvious starting point, but only one part of a much broader impact. Design, construction methods, materials, supply chain, lifecycle, operations and end-of-life strategies all contribute. Sustainability and innovation risk becoming buzzword bingo, drifting into innovation theatre and ‘blue-washing’ if a more holistic approach isn’t adopted.



3. Fit for the future?

The current model remains resistant to change, perhaps understandably, but with the status quo seen as the path of least risk and lowest cost for builders, suppliers and clients alike.



4. Two-tier approach

The market appears to be split between at least two different client profiles:



• Custom innovators – a very small minority of clients prepared to finance innovation and accept the associated cost, time and uncertainty risks.



• Platform buyers – the majority of clients who are more price and risk sensitive seeking predictable products and outcomes, with personalisation mainly through styling and finishes.



Arguably both require different approaches. The problem is that the financial and technical burden of innovation currently rests primarily with a small group of early adopter clients and builders. These one-off projects are held up as examples of sector-wide progress.

5. Missing investment

No matter the business size, innovation requires funding. Who pays for R&D, testing, validation and commercial deployment – Builders? Clients? Suppliers? Investors? Without a shared risk model, investment remains fragmented so innovation lacks the structure and support required to scale.



6. Wealth flex or white elephant

Could sustainable design and technology be reframed as a form of status and desirability? Client psychology plays a powerful role in any purchase decision, so how can real sustainability and innovation be positioned as a visible expression of progressive luxury with measurable improvement and impact?



7. Cross-silo collaboration

This isn’t solely a technical challenge, it’s structural and cultural. Innovation is a mindset and approach that requires:



• Knowledge

• Creativity

• Collaboration

• Communication



Without these essential ingredients, change will remain slow and fragmented.



8. Maintaining momentum

Throughout the event there was a shared sense of willingness to act; the flywheel is turning, but it needs direction, structure and genuine leadership. Immediate needs include:



• Clearer pathways for funding

• Frameworks for cross-sector collaboration

• Better storytelling to communicate progress and value

• Alignment between risk and reward, as well as technical and commercial readiness

Getting perspective

On the final day, set against the dramatic backdrop of Norway’s mountains and fjords, we were asked a simple question: “What if?”



My personal reflection split this into two challenges:



• What if we do nothing?

• What if we invest significantly in technical and commercial progress?



I believe the first leads to stagnation. The second could be the fork in the fjord that leads to a real blue shift?

Summary

In summary, this new event was innovative and a gamble for all involved, but it was essentially the right people, in the right place having the right conversations and the ultimate freedom to escape the conventions of convention halls or meeting rooms and to do some real ‘blue sky thinking’. We look forward to organising more of these types of gatherings where everyone can gather their thoughts, with clean air and inspiring locations, so until next year, let’s see what else we can do.

