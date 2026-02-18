InNORvation’26 – Bergen, Norway Explore Bergen with a team of like-minded VIPs in the second iteration of our InNORvation experience being held on 15–17 June…



Following the huge success of InNORvation last year in Alesund, we are pleased to announce that plans are very well advanced for an even better and bigger innovative and interactive experience, this time in the stunning harbour city of Bergen.

Anyone who is lucky enough to attend will be climbing mountains for blue-sky thinking, oxygenating in the forest, reflecting on the water, watching robots, discussing disasters, talking technology, analysing coatings and exploring some of the best marine ideas and innovations to come out of Norway … not to mention eating smoked-whale sashimi, cods’ tongues and sampling Norwegian ciders and artisanal gins galore.

This year we are doubling the invitation list to 50 VIP guests for InNORvation, with an ideal mix of ten shipyards’ technical management, ten designers or naval architects, ten yacht managers, ten captains and ten owners’ representatives, all from the 50-metre-plus sector. Essentially, a gathering of bright minds and free thinkers who want to challenge the status quo and do things a little differently will share smart ideas with each other and learning from the innovators in the Norwegian maritime sector.

The dates for InNORvation are now agreed and the event will be hosted on 15, 16 and 17 June 2026, with a programme starting at lunchtime on the 15th, so anyone can fly in that day, or those who want to explore beyond Bergen could arrive over the weekend and discover everything this maritime hub has to offer.

Once again, we have headline support from DNV, partnerships from Kongsberg Maritime, Norwegian Hull Club, Corvus Energy, Superyacht Norway and Jotun Coatings, plus important support from Henri Lloyd, just in case we encounter Bergen weather, all of whom will play a key role in the energy and enthusiasm for this wonderful experience.

The mission of InNORvation is really very simple and proved to be a hit with everyone who attended in 2025. It’s to escape the typical yachting hubs, discover somewhere new and inspiring, be free to talk openly and think differently, share ideas and innovations, enjoy a new culture and engage with the locals and ultimately build a social and business network of brilliant minds and experienced visionaries who want to do things in another way. If you didn’t see the InNORvation movie from 2025, click here for a flavour of what to expect.

If you are in any of the categories of VIP – shipyard, design and naval architecture, yacht manager, captain or owners’ rep – and directly involved in the superyacht sector above 50 metres and would like to join InNORvation in mid-June, please e.mail lera@thesuperyachtgroup.com and apply for your seat up the mountain.

