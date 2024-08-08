Thailand makes changes to charter Thailand plans to boost superyacht tourism by revising charter laws, redefining yacht size and insurance policies to align with international standards…

Thailand is taking significant steps to boost its superyacht marine tourism industry by revising charter licence laws, following a conference held by leaders in the Thai government and regional industry stakeholders.

According to Asia Pacific Superyachts, the amendments are part of a broader strategy to position Thailand as a world-class superyacht hub, ensuring the proposed changes benefit all parties involved.

The meeting focused on a draft announcement by the Ministry of Transport to establish new criteria and conditions for granting charter licences to large cruise and sports boats, specifically targeting non-Thai owners of superyachts.

The meeting, led by Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat, included key figures such as Surat Sirisayat, Director of the Ship Registration Standards Bureau, and Phuket Marine Chief Natchapong Pranit. It was attended by over 100 representatives from government agencies and the marine tourism sector.

One significant proposal is to redefine a superyacht as a vessel longer than 24 metres, instead of the previous 30 metres, which would expand the range of vessels eligible for charters.

Superyachts applying for new charter licences will also be required to meet a minimum insurance coverage requirement, although the exact amount has not yet been disclosed. These changes are intended to ensure adequate coverage for yachts operating in Thai waters.

The proposed amendments aim to align Thailand’s maritime policies with international standards, making the country more attractive to superyacht owners and operators.

Feedback from the participants was gathered during the meeting and will be used to refine the draft announcement to meet both local and international needs.

Profile links

Asia Pacific Superyachts Phuket

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.