Sanlorenzo secures Simpson Marine
The Italian shipbuilder has completed the purchase of a 95% majority share of the Hong Kong-based yacht broker, with the fee expected to rise…
Sanlorenzo has closed the acquisition of Simpson Marine, having secured 95% of the share capital from founder Mike Simpson for $10 million in cash, provided entirely from the shipyard’s cash on hand. The total cost of the acquisition could rise to $17 million at the end of fiscal 2023.
“Simpson Marine is a company with a well-established business and is highly regarded in the APAC region, with enormous growth potential,” Massimo Perrotti, CEO of Sanlorenzo said in a previous statement. “We believe this acquisition will allow us to further develop our business in a strategically relevant market.”
Simpson can potentially earn a further $7 million depending on Simpon Marine's financial performance for the 2023 fiscal year, with confirmed results expected by April 2024. Sanlorenzo estimates that Simpson Marine generated an EBITDA of around $6.5 million and a Net Income of around $4.5 million during the first nine months of 2023.
Simpson Marine Group, representing Sanlorenzo in Asia since 2015, has been operating for over four decades as a major yacht sales and service company throughout the APAC region. The merger now provides Sanlorenzo direct distribution in several key countries, namely Hong Kong, Singapore, Mainland China (Shenzhen and Sanya), Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan.
The move marks a substantial development in the Asian yachting market, especially considering the region is expected to have a significant surge in UHNWI growth over the next decade. Ongoing public and private initiatives in the region, such as yachting marinas’ development projects along the Chinese Southern coastline and the rise of Hainan as a new global luxury hub, reinforce this optimism for potential long-term growth and market expansion.
Profile links
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
MarineMax completes Williams Tenders USA acquisition
The yachting conglomerate has secured the purchase of the yacht tender distributor ahead of schedule as it continues to grow its marine portfolio
Business
Sanlorenzo: orders slow but revenues grow
With signs of the market descending from the highs of the new-build boom, the shipyard’s financial position remains healthy as it eyes future investments
Business
Italy powers on with hydrogen infrastructure
Italian superyacht stakeholders continue to lead the charge in the energy transition with new hydrogen-refuelling infrastructure
Crew
Volvo Penta to power Sanlorenzo’s latest yachts
The Italian shipyard is set to adopt Volvo Penta’s new propulsion system in a bid to boost fuel efficiency on board
Crew
Sri Lanka targets superyacht tourism
Looking to expand its offering, the Sri Lankan Government is addressing issues facing its fledgling superyacht industry
Crew
Sanlorenzo and Nautor Swan sign MOU
Sanlorenzo and Nautor Swan have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore a joint strategy
Business
Related news
Sanlorenzo: orders slow but revenues grow
4 weeks ago
Italy powers on with hydrogen infrastructure
4 weeks ago
Volvo Penta to power Sanlorenzo’s latest yachts
1 month ago
Sri Lanka targets superyacht tourism
2 months ago
Sanlorenzo and Nautor Swan sign MOU
2 months ago