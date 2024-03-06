 SuperyachtNews.com - Business - Sanlorenzo secures Simpson Marine

By SuperyachtNews

Sanlorenzo secures Simpson Marine

The Italian shipbuilder has completed the purchase of a 95% majority share of the Hong Kong-based yacht broker, with the fee expected to rise…

Sanlorenzo has closed the acquisition of Simpson Marine, having secured 95% of the share capital from founder Mike Simpson for $10 million in cash, provided entirely from the shipyard’s cash on hand. The total cost of the acquisition could rise to $17 million at the end of fiscal 2023.

“Simpson Marine is a company with a well-established business and is highly regarded in the APAC region, with enormous growth potential,” Massimo Perrotti, CEO of Sanlorenzo said in a previous statement. “We believe this acquisition will allow us to further develop our business in a strategically relevant market.”

Simpson can potentially earn a further $7 million depending on Simpon Marine's financial performance for the 2023 fiscal year, with confirmed results expected by April 2024. Sanlorenzo estimates that Simpson Marine generated an EBITDA of around $6.5 million and a Net Income of around $4.5 million during the first nine months of 2023.

Simpson Marine Group, representing Sanlorenzo in Asia since 2015, has been operating for over four decades as a major yacht sales and service company throughout the APAC region. The merger now provides Sanlorenzo direct distribution in several key countries, namely Hong Kong, Singapore, Mainland China (Shenzhen and Sanya), Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan.

The move marks a substantial development in the Asian yachting market, especially considering the region is expected to have a significant surge in UHNWI growth over the next decade. Ongoing public and private initiatives in the region, such as yachting marinas’ development projects along the Chinese Southern coastline and the rise of Hainan as a new global luxury hub, reinforce this optimism for potential long-term growth and market expansion.

Profile links

Sanlorenzo

Join the discussion

Sanlorenzo secures Simpson Marine

35727

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for MarineMax completes Williams Tenders USA acquisition

MarineMax completes Williams Tenders USA acquisition

The yachting conglomerate has secured the purchase of the yacht tender distributor ahead of schedule as it continues to grow its marine portfolio

Business

Image for Sanlorenzo: orders slow but revenues grow

Sanlorenzo: orders slow but revenues grow

With signs of the market descending from the highs of the new-build boom, the shipyard’s financial position remains healthy as it eyes future investments

Business

Image for Italy powers on with hydrogen infrastructure 

Italy powers on with hydrogen infrastructure 

Italian superyacht stakeholders continue to lead the charge in the energy transition with new hydrogen-refuelling infrastructure

Crew

Image for Volvo Penta to power Sanlorenzo’s latest yachts

Volvo Penta to power Sanlorenzo’s latest yachts

The Italian shipyard is set to adopt Volvo Penta’s new propulsion system in a bid to boost fuel efficiency on board

Crew

Image for Sri Lanka targets superyacht tourism

Sri Lanka targets superyacht tourism

Looking to expand its offering, the Sri Lankan Government is addressing issues facing its fledgling superyacht industry

Crew

Image for Sanlorenzo and Nautor Swan sign MOU

Sanlorenzo and Nautor Swan sign MOU

Sanlorenzo and Nautor Swan have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore a joint strategy

Business

Related news

MarineMax completes Williams Tenders USA acquisition

2 days ago

Sanlorenzo: orders slow but revenues grow

4 weeks ago

Italy powers on with hydrogen infrastructure 

4 weeks ago

Volvo Penta to power Sanlorenzo’s latest yachts

1 month ago

Sri Lanka targets superyacht tourism

2 months ago

Sanlorenzo and Nautor Swan sign MOU

2 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

Receive unrivalled market intelligence, weekly headlines and the most relevant and insightful journalism directly to your inbox.

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on