Testing the Arctic 10+ SuperyachtNews puts the next generation arctic survival immersion suit through its paces at The Pacific Superyacht Forum…

Immersion suits are a vital part of a yacht's LSA (Life Save Apparatus). These suits are compulsory for global cruising, but many yacht crews may underestimate the reality of spending time in freezing water. Most yachts use neoprene suits, which offer some thermal protection, albeit with a technology that has not advanced significantly since the 1960s. White Glacier hopes to change this and elevate onboard safety standards with The White Glacier Arctic 10+ survival immersion suit.

Immersion suits are compulsory for all operations worldwide, and a matter of life or death in cold water. Diego Jacobson, CEO at White Glacier, and his team have developed a next-generation immersion suit that offers worldwide confidence in the safety of the equipment. Certified as an immersion suit with the United States Coast Guard, European Marine Equipment Directive, and Transport Canada and tested at the North Pole as a Polar Survival Suit to comply with the Polar Code.

SuperyachtNews had the chance to meet Jacobson and his team at The Pacific Superyacht Forum in June 2022 and to see the suit in action. The White Glacier Arctic 10+ has been designed with survivability, not merely compliance with existing regulations. It exceeds all current requirements for buoyancy, warmth (CLO), fire resistance, jumping from a height into water, and comfort. The '10+' from the name also refers to the more than 10 hours of survivability that the suit can provide in polar conditions.

Although not reaching the low temperatures that the suit is designed to operate in, the waters of Victoria Harbour in British Columbia proved the perfect testing ground for the delegates at the Forum to try the suit for themselves, please see the full clip below, or click here for the link.



The Arctic 10+ represents the next generation of safety for superyachts, with a future-proofed level of survivability and compliance. Developed by Jacobson and the team at White Glacier, with their 30+ years of military and civilian contracting experience, they can meet and exceed the required production capacity to fulfil any orders from the commercial and superyacht industries.

Profile links

White Glacier

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.