Spotlight on Limassol Marina As the Mediterranean summer season draws to a close, many yachts are selecting where to berth for the winter. With berths up to 110m available, Limassol Marina provides a haven for vessels in the eastern Med…

Boasting the warmest winter climate in Europe, high-end innovative facilities, and year-round entertainment, Cyprus is an impressive new destination for superyachts and crew looking for a winter base or transit port in the eastern Mediterranean. In 2021, the Limassol Marina celebrated the completion of its master plan, with amenities that include a 10,000 sq m boatyard with a 100-ton Travel Hoist for light repairs and maintenance of vessels up to 30m, as well as two large-capacity floating dry-dock facilities offering refit services for superyachts located close by.



The Cypriot yachting industry has flourished in recent years with the expansion of many high-quality facilities and technical support services, now establishing itself as a hub in the eastern Mediterranean. Tom Lord, Marina Manager of Limassol Marina credits the increasing presence of various superyacht management companies, as well as the evolving trends of owners and charter clients, as the reasons behind its growth. “As more vessels explore the Med’s central cruising grounds or travel further afield via the Suez Canal, Cyprus offers the perfect location for a convenient transit stop or even warm winter base,” he starts.



“Limassol Marina is a unique project in many regards. Situated right in Limassol’s old town, owners and crew could not be better located to soak in all that the area has to offer,” he continues. The marina is an example of a modern development that includes superyacht facilities (650 berths in total) alongside luxury waterfront properties, supermarkets, retail stores as well as bars and restaurants. Those visiting could comfortably never leave the vicinity yet have everything they need during their stay. Lord also explains that the design of the architecture has been meticulously planned to blend with the old-town styling, but still provide the modern amenities expected by a discerning marina visitor – a completely unique experience is the result!



Many yachts choose winter berthing locations with crew welfare and entertainment in mind, and marinas are taking note of the importance of incorporating this into amenities. “Crew can enjoy buggy services to travel around the site and great discounts and offers throughout the facilities of the Marina. Classes and memberships are available at the Sanctum Spa and Fitness Centre – a privately managed beach and beach bar that has facilities dedicated to berth holders, crew, and marina residents – and the marina runs an active programme of events and activities all-year-round to ensure that all make the most of their time at Limassol Marina,” reports Lord.



As with others in the yachting industry, Limassol Marina was impacted by the travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lord is happy to report that the region is welcoming back a significant number of visitors to its shores, as well as several ‘winterising superyachts’ planning on extensive stays at the marina. An exciting new marina with berths still available for the 2021/2022 season, Limassol Marina provides an unbeatable experience for yachts this winter.

