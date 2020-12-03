Boasting the warmest winter climate in Europe, high-end facilities and year-round entertainment, Limassol Marina is the one of the most exciting and safest destinations for superyachts looking for a winter base or transit port in the eastern Mediterranean. While the facilities and services within the marina development provide crew with everything they would need, its location in the heart of Limassol’s city centre also enables convenient access to all that Cyprus’ most vibrant and diverse city has to offer.

Limassol Marina is the proud holder of the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum award, in recognition of its outstanding facilities and services, alongside operational excellence and industry-leading design. The award-winning marina has also been awarded Blue Flag Marina status for four years running, in recognition of its commitment to environmental best practice, awareness and protection.

With modern and word-class facilities, Limassol Marina provides visiting superyacht owners and crew with a complete lifestyle offering, including a thriving commercial village with lively waterfront bars and restaurants, designer boutiques, shops, spa, fitness centre and beach. The development also offers luxury real estate opportunities, consisting of exclusive villas and luxury apartments on the sea with private berths or direct access to the beach. A variety of events and concerts are held at the marina’s cultural centre and main square for endless entertainment throughout the year.

In addition to generous discounts and preferential rates at the marina’s gym, spa, shops, bars and restaurants, visiting crew are treated to a programme of activities to keep them enterained throughout the year. Recent activities have included a hiking trip to Kalidonia Waterfalls in Platres, where participants enjoyed the beautiful nature and stunning views that the region has to offer, as well as a mixology workshop, which gave crew the opportunity to create and try a delicious mix of different cocktails. Regular barbeques are also held for crew to get together and enjoy a delicious selection of drinks and traditional Cypriot barbeque foods. This creates a lively and sociable environment for all crew, thereby providing them a home away from home during the winter months.

Limassol Marina’s high-end services and facilities are designed to provide visiting superyahts with every modern convenience. In addition to 650 berths for yachts up to 110m in size, there are two large capacity floating dry-docks within one nautical mile and an in-house boatyard at the marina for light repairs and maintenance, which is served by a 100-tonne travel lift and slipway. All international brands, including Caterpillar, MTU and MAN, are represented by reputable, top-tier service agents who can ensure that a superyacht’s technical requirements can be met, as and when they need them.

Furthermore, a dedicated team of highly experienced professionals is available throughout the year to provide a full range of services and support, both in and around the marina. This includes 24/7 concierge and security services to cater for every customer need and operations staff on-hand to provide berthing assistance and support with all technical services as and when required, delivering a complete, full-service package and unparalleled winter berthing destination for any superyacht.

