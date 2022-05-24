Saudi Arabia to build luxury yacht club The ultra-luxury yacht club will be built on the Red Sea as part of the Vision 2030 project…

Set within the Triple Bay Marina of the Prince Mohammad bin Salman Nature Reserve, the 7,900-sq-m facility is designed by leading architecture company HKS. The yacht club sits under the Amaala umbrella, which is managed by The Red Sea Development company and forms part of the Saudi Vision 2030 program. The design of this unique space aims to showcase a captivating free-flowing structure that creates a meeting point between the land and the sea.

John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC, Amaala and the Red Sea Project said, “Amaala is one of the flagship Saudi Vision 2030 projects and remains central to the kingdom’s ambition to become a global tourism leader. We anticipate that Amaala will become an international hub for luxury yachting. The yacht club required a world-class design, influenced by the surrounding natural elements and Arabic heritage, and underpinned by our commitment to sustainability.”

The first phase of the yacht club includes eight resorts offering approximately 1,200 hotel rooms, scheduled for completion in 2024. Members of this ultra-luxury yacht club and their guests will be able to get from their boats directly to the private sky-lounge via a lift that can be accessed from the water’s edge.

The yacht club will cover 7,900-sq-m across four storeys, with features including a terrace restaurant, infinity pool deck and rooftop cabana lounge. Inspiration originally came from the unique rock formations on the Saudi Red Sea coastline – this can be seen in the club’s cantilevered terraces, which echo the natural shape of the surrounding cliffs.

Pagano added “HKS has created a signature piece of architecture at the heart of Triple Bay, and I look forward to seeing the concept become a globally iconic meeting place for luxury yachting enthusiasts from all over the world.”

Amaala is a core component of the Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy by enabling rapid growth in the tourism sector. The project is expected create some 50,000 new jobs for Saudis, as well as upwards of 11bn riyals to the country’s GDP once fully operational.

Image Credit : The National News

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.