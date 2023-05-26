Palumbo outlines its sustainability commitment Palumbo Superyachts Refit (PSR) shares its roadmap to sustainable refit sector growth…

Palumbo Superyachts Refit (PSR) outlined its approach at an event held at the Yacht Club de Monaco for the Julius Baer Sustainability Circle. PSY shared its plans to incorporate more sustainable practices, encompassing infrastructural modifications. Additionally, they highlighted initiatives for emission reduction and energy savings, while underlining the importance of ongoing research.

“Today, energy transition is an increasingly relevant issue in all industries, and yachting must play its part in the pursuit of the global goal of carbon neutrality to mitigate climate change," stated Luciano Bregola, Marseille Yard General Manager and Engineer, at the panel discussion.

The PSY approach includes a focus on transforming procedures and infrastructure across its network of yards. In collaboration with RINA, the company is studying the potential of new fuels that could significantly reduce carbon emissions. Bregola emphasized the importance of sustainability in all aspects of yachting, from construction to management and refitting.

"At Palumbo SuperYachts Refit we believe we are in a good position, as we have always put the process at the centre of our philosophy, which has also meant for some time that we invest in the green transition of infrastructures and procedures in all the yards of the network. Moreover, PSY together with RINA is studying the potential of new fuels that offer the possibility of reducing carbon dioxide emissions through the gradual replacement of fossil fuels by renewable energy," says Mr Bregola.

PSY has several ongoing projects and developments, including the mandatory use of eco-friendly paint as well as initiatives such as the use of less energy-intensive LED lighting and solar panel installations. A noteworthy goal is the installation of photovoltaic infrastructure across PSY's Mediterranean facilities by 2025.

A power factor corrector has also been installed in every yard to optimise the voltage ratio of existing cable equipment. Additionally, all the forklifts, and high-pressure pumps have been switched to renewable energy, reducing both carbon emissions and noise.

Researching alternative fuels for yachts is a key area of focus, conducted by the PSY R&D department in partnership with RINA. Their collaborative work extends to innovative technologies like lithium batteries, green hydrogen, and green methanol. By bolstering its sustainability commitments, PSY expressed its hope to position itself as a leader in eco-friendly practices for superyachts.

"PSY believes that sustainability starts from people's mindsets and develops in the procedures in which yachts are built, managed, converted, and repaired. It’s only by bringing to the same table all the actors involved in the process, starting from everyday consumables’ company recycling policy to the overall design, that we acknowledge the importance of individual actions, since together we have the power to deliver a green boost to market,” Mr Bregola concluded.

