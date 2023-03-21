In pictures: YARE 2023 The 13th edition saw record numbers in Tuscany for YARE's 'yachting week' and The Superyacht Captains Forum…

YARE (Yachting Aftersales and Refit Experience) concluded an extended week-long event showcasing the Livorno-La Spezia nautical district, the largest Superyacht production hub in Italy. Well established as the key event in the region, YARE, organised by NAVIGO, is an interactive week that promoted the Italian nautical industry's infrastructure development, services and product innovations.

“YARE proves to be the most important event in the world in the refit and aftersales sector, in an important moment of the market where it is necessary to look at the life of the boat with a strategy that aims at the next 10 years, also in relation to port and sustainable development of boats that go to sea - declares Pietro Angelini general manager of NAVIGO (pictured above).

As part of the event, The RINA Captains' Awards returned to give technical recognition of the professionalism and competence of captains in the superyacht industry. The awards recognise excellence in safety, environmental performance, and innovation, among other categories.

Camilla Megan Rothe, born in 1994, was awarded one of the first RINA awards in recognition of her stellar achievements as a young captain. Three other long-time captains, Pietro Giordano of M/Y Ocean Pure, Gaitis Manthos of the M/Y Kingdom 5KR and Lorenzo Grassi of M/ Y Anything Goes IV were also recognised. The winners were selected from a shortlist of participants who attended the RINA TRAINING DAY training courses.

The 13th edition of YARE also saw 1,600 face-to-face business meetings held. The'B2C Meet the Captains' (seen above) is one of the best-known and most effective business events in the sector, connecting international captains of yachts over 24 metres with Italian and foreign companies, shipyards, and service providers.

With an event spread across a large part of the territory, YARE brought together the entire nautical district. The captains and key stakeholders were taken throughout the region, visiting shipyards such as Sanlorenzo (pictured above). The YARE/SEATEC Gala Dinner also saw guests and local authorities in attendance bringing together international captains, Italian and international companies, and other key stakeholders in the yachting industry.

Continuing a long-standing partnership, The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains Edition (pictured above) returned on 16 March with keynotes, workshops and rapid-fire pitching scenarios. The technical workshops saw over 350 participants, with key insights from the captains giving direct feedback across all aspects of build, refit and operations. The takeaways from this vital conversation will be published across SuperyahctNews and in the upcoming Superyacht Operations Report, due for publication in May 2023.

