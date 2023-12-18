Out Now: The Superyacht Refit Report Issue 219: The Superyacht Refit Report is now available to read and download online …

The Superyacht Refit Report brings us back to the people in construction sheds and workshops, which without the industry would (quite literally) fall apart! With the ever-growing fleet, few people are kept busier than those tasked with keeping them afloat with expertly applied repairs and renovations.

Against the backdrop of a shift towards more sustainable construction practices, environmental legislation, a greater focus on efficiency and a recovering supply chain, refit yards are in a battle to future the fleet. In this edition, we explore how shipyards are evolving in this changing landscape and examine how we can learn from successful projects in the past to propel us forward in the future.

Teak is a must on virtually every superyacht, but despite the wood’s regenerative properties, the nature of its procurement and application is often deemed as dangerously unsustainable. Jack Hogan and our Superyacht Intelligence team investigate and assess the sustainability of the demand for teak decking in the industry, examine the anticipated rise in demand from yachts undergoing refits, and advocate for a collective industry transition toward responsible sourcing.

With no emission zones already in practice and further environmental legislation looming, energy efficiency is key to a yacht’s future. Stefan Coronel, manager Huisfit at Royal Huisman, discusses with TSG the shipyard's adaptation in the evolving landscape of refit, shares insights from its hybrid projects and highlights valuable lessons for the industry.

Rob Papworth and Philippe Bernard of MB92 also delve into their contributions to the transforming refit landscape. The two refit executives address the advent of new technologies, ethical considerations and the scarcity of skilled workers, whilst emphasising the belief that sustainable practices will attract greater industry participation.

Feadship’s Pier Posthuma de Boer and Giedo Loeff engage in a discussion about the intricate pathways that must be navigated – and the accompanying challenges that need to be addressed – for the ambitious task of decarbonising the existing superyacht fleet. Their insights shed light on the complexities involved in transitioning towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future of the fleet.

We also look back on some of the key discussions and insights from four key sessions at The Superyacht Forum 2023. We have a deep dive into discussions on the issues surrounding the industry’s age demographic, the role of nuclear energy, advancements in crew welfare and methodologies for measuring a vessel’s environmental footprint.

