MB92 brings refit to NEOM The MB92 Group and NEOM have revealed plans to bring a refit and maintenance facility to Sindalah at the Monaco Yacht Show…

Refit specialists MB92 Group have partnered with NEOM to establish a 10,000m2 repair facility in Sindalah on the Red Sea off the Saudi Arabian coast. Announced at the Monaco Yacht Show, the move was in response to the anticipated growth of cruising activity in the region and will be the first of several superyacht repair centres.

“We envision this as merely the beginning of a lasting and meaningful collaboration, allowing us to provide the local yachting community with a world-class refit and repair service in this incredibly beautiful region with so much to offer,” says Pepe García-Aubert, Chairman, MB92 Group.

The repair centre will feature operational services such as onboard electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic system repairs. Then in-water works will be capable of hosting boats of all sizes, with dry dock operations to extend its services to vessels of up to 40m.

“Teaming up with MB92 Group reflects our commitment to becoming a distinctive yachting destination,” says Aayush Killa, Executive Director, NEOM Islands. “This venture embodies our dedication to delivering world-class infrastructure and services to support yachts visiting the Red Sea.”

