JLS Yachts joins NEOM The Middle East-based superyacht agency and services provider has been appointed as a key partner for the Sindalah marina in Saudi Arabia…



JLS Yachts has joined the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia as Sindallah’s yachting services partner. NEOM’s partnership with JLS Yachts will support Sindalah’s vision of becoming a global yachting destination, with the island located just 17 hours’ sailing from the Mediterranean.

“With our new operational offices based in Jeddah and Riyadh, it offers us great exposure and services to our VVIP owners, captains and crew,” says Captain Stephan Corbett, CEO, JLS Yachts. “We are very pleased and honoured to be selected as a key partner for NEOM’s magnificent Sindalah Island on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline.”

Set to open in 2024, Sindalah will be NEOM’s first tourism destination and will be home to a yachting ecosystem with more than 5,000 berths. With 86 berths for yachts up to 50m and additional serviced offshore buoys for superyachts up to 180m, NEOM says the aim of the marina is to become a new hub for the global yachting calendar.

JLS Yachts’ office within the island’s marina will provide a range of services including berthing, provisioning, bunkering, customs clearance, transportation and travel arrangements. The company also provides extensive training offerings to develop the next generation of yacht enthusiasts, captains and crew.

“JLS Yachts is a partner to help realize the bold vision of Sindalah as we welcome the world to the first physical showcase of NEOM,” says Antoni Vives, Chief of Urban Development, NEOM. “Sindalah will demonstrate to the world another level of seamless luxury and invite the yachting community to a new seasonal destination in the majestic waters of the Red Sea.”

The appointment of JLS Yachts as NEOM’s second official yachting partner follows the announcement earlier this year that Monaco-based BWA Yachting will establish an office at the Sindalah marina.

Island Global Yachting (IGY) will develop and operate the marina project.

