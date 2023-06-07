IGY Marinas partners with NEOM Island Global Yachting (IGY) will develop and operate the marina project at Sindalah, Saudi Arabia…

IGY Marinas announces a partnership with NEOM to build and manage Sindalah Marina, NEOM's luxury island destination. As the growing number of developments in the region continues apace, IGY seems primed to bring its global expertise to the Gulf.

Offering 86 berths for yachts up to 50 meters and additional serviced offshore buoys for superyachts up to 180 meters, according to a statement, IGY Marinas hopes that Sindalah Marina will be open by Q1 2024.

Antoni Vives, Head of Urban Development at NEOM, says: “Sindalah will be one of the most alluring and vibrant yachting destinations in the world, thanks to its strategic location, outstanding amenities and stunning natural landscapes. This partnership with IGY is one of many steps we are taking to achieve our vision of reshaping the global yachting calendar, with NEOM located one day’s cruising distance from the Mediterranean Sea.”

The Red Sea is evolving from a necessary transit route for yachts heading to the Indian Ocean and Asia from The Mediterranean, into a world-class yachting destination in its own right. Whilst the developments are relatively nascent compared to the ambition of Mohammed Bin Salman's vision for the region, work is already well underway in the Northwestern reaches of Saudi Arabia. The below illustration from The Superyacht Agency gives an overview.

Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas adds: “Sindalah perfectly integrates with IGY’s global vision to connect the world’s most incredible yachting destinations across our growing marina network. The addition of NEOM to the IGY platform provides superyacht owners, captains and charter guests unrivalled destinations, service and convenience. IGY is tremendously excited about the opportunity to promote this amazing new destination to the international yachting community.”

The NEOM project is set to transform the Red Sea coast into a significant luxury destination and will likely have a positive impact on the future of the superyacht industry. Exciting as it may be, the development requires the vital input of established stakeholders in the superyacht industry to ensure that it is designed and constructed as sustainably and efficiently as possible.

Profile links

Island Global Yachting (IGY)

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.