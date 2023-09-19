Safe Harbor Marinas denied expansion A Palm Beach City Council has rejected requests from Safe Harbor Marinas to expand its operations for the second time as many months…

Riviera Beach City Council has denied Safe Harbor Marinas from expanding operations in its Rybovich superyacht repair yard (pictured) in Palm Beach, Florida. The Council rejected the request from the marina operator and refit specialist to change zoning regulations in order to allow it to bolster its operations and build a refit site in the city.

Safe Harbor had proposed the construction of a refit and maintenance yard on the city waterfront. The company claims that the plan would bring 350 jobs to Palm Beach and generate $420,000 in annual property tax revenue.

“There is a clear-cut economic advantage that this project brings to the table,” Noel Martinez, President and CEO, Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce said at the time of the hearing.

The 3-2 split decision from the council was the second time in as many months Palm Beach knocked back the company, having accepted City Harbour’s $16m proposal to build a marina instead of Safe Harbor’s. However, the motion has since been shelved due to opposition from local citizens.

The same opposition has aided the derailment of Safe Harbor’s latest endeavour. Despite two members of the council being convinced of the economic opportunity at hand, the others listened to the cries of the public and ruled against the proposed construction.

“This will harm our neighbourhood. That is clear,” says a local resident. “Someone said this would put Riviera Beach on the map. Riviera Beach is already on the map for industrial [businesses].”

However, according to Richard Pinsky, a lobbyist representing Safe Harbor, Safe Harbor has other options elsewhere, but has chosen to explore a project at Riviera Beach. “We convinced Safe Harbor that Riviera Beach was going to be the best place to land to develop their international headquarters for a superyacht repair facility,” says Pinsky.

Safe Harbor has the opportunity to modify its proposal before the next City Council meeting later this month on September 27th.

Safe Harbor Marinas have been contacted for further comments.

Profile links

Safe Harbor Marinas

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.