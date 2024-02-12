EYOS announces 2024 expeditions with explorer Levison Wood EYOS Expeditions set to explore Papua New Guinea and Antarctica on expedition yacht Hanse Explorer with renowned author, explorer and photographer…

Levison Wood at the Eastern Approaches, Caucasus. Photo: Simon Buxton

Levison Wood is a best-selling author and photographer who has worked and travelled in more than 100 countries, written eleven best-selling books and produced many TV docuseries. He will be joining the guests of Hanse Explorer as it explores the White Continent and Papua New Guinea, discussing his experiences from the frontlines of Afghanistan to his photo-journalism assignments in the Congo and Nepal, and expeditions through testing environments, including the Nile, Himalayas and the Arabian Peninsula.



Tamsin Vaughan, Director, EYOS Charter & Business Development, says, “We are excited to offer clients the opportunity to have Levison Wood join their expedition on board Hanse Explorer. His sense of adventure, experience and knowledge will add an exciting dimension to these once-in-a-lifetime trips.”



Levison Wood adds: “I am excited to be teaming up with EYOS Expeditions in 2024 for two unforgettable adventures aboard Hanse Explorer. Firstly, to Papua New Guinea, one of the world’s most culturally diverse destinations, with its pristine jungles, excellent scuba diving and snorkelling. Then later in the year to Antarctica, with its epic landscapes and amazing wildlife. I look forward to sharing my own travel and photography experiences with guests on these once-in-a-lifetime expeditions.”

Papua New Guinea. Photo: © ReeveJolliffe/EYOS

Antarctica Peninsula. Photo: © JustinHofman/EYOS

The recently retrofitted expedition yacht – Ice Classed and built to explore both tropical and Polar environments – accommodates 12 guests across an owner’s suite and six staterooms, with bright, modern interiors and nautical influences throughout.

Hanse Explorer in Tahiti. Photo: © Stein Retzlaff/EYOS

Hanse Explorer is equipped with a dive centre, containing a dive compressor and SCUBA and snorkel gear for 12 guests and two dive masters. It also carries kayaks, a dive tender, sea bobs and two SUPs, along with semi-dry suits and MK IV Zodiac tenders for dive forays, exploring and landings.

Other amenities include a saltwater Jacuzzi, a sauna and a cocktail area. A pair of zero-speed stabilisers means the superyacht can cut through challenging waters with minimal motion. All of Hanse Explorer’s operations are fully carbon offset.

Editor Jack Hogan's account of joining Hanse Explorer, along with the team from EYOS Expeditions, to experience how this newly refitted vessel is bringing its Polar pedigree to the Pacific, appears in The Superyacht New Build Report 2023.

