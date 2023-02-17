Grey Wolf of the North One of the most unique and capable small exploration yachts is available in the Arctic Circle this season…

Grey Wolf will be available for charter via West Nautical in 2023. Launched by New Zealand's Circa Marine in 2017 and boosting a 5000 nautical mile range, it has the capabilities to venture almost anywhere. For context, that is roughly the distance from New Zealand to Chile, a range comparable to most of the largest yachts in the fleet today.

The comparatively small 26m Grey Wolf supports these exploration aspirations with an MCA CAT 0 rating, affording it the safe certification to operate independent of its distance from a safe port. Built for an experienced owner, the yacht has been on expeditions as far away as Antarctica.

Grey Wolf was built with fuel efficiency in mind, with its lightweight aluminium hull and large capacity tanks affording the long-range stipulated. It also supports capsized recovery systems in its design for the safety of life in the rough conditions that it was built for.

The shallow draft of 1.8m allows Grey Wolf to push the cruising boundaries further into some regions, with the unfaired aluminium hull that denotes the capability and durability to pursue less trodden cruising paths actively.

Grey Wolf accommodates seven guests across a master cabin, two double cabins and one pipe berth. The master cabin includes a king-size bed, ample storage and an ensuite. Any expedition is only as good as its crew, and Grey Wolf has a crew with serious pedigree, with multiple circumnavigations under their belts. The crew were also heavily involved with her construction, ensuring all maintenance and repairs can be done from any location.

