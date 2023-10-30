DAME Design Awards finalists announced METSTRADE has announced 53 products from 19 countries to enter the final round of judgement at RAI Amsterdam in two weeks…



METSTRADE has announced the 53 products to be judged at the 32nd edition of the DAME Design Awards in two weeks’ time. An international jury of eight design and user experts will assemble in the assessment room at RAI Amsterdam to judge over 100 submissions across two days.

“The DAME Awards has continually evolved to reflect the onward progress of the leisure marine equipment sector,” says Niels Klarenbeek, Director, METSTRADE.

“For 2023 we completely reconfigured the categories to better reflect the changing world around us. These updates were well received when we announced them earlier in the year and I’m pleased to see the new categories have worked well in practice too.”

The 53 entries selected for nomination will feature in the DAME exhibition as standout examples of holistic design efforts within the marine equipment sector. The winners for each of this year’s eight DAME categories will be selected from this group, with one of those winners going on to be named as the recipient of the DAME Award.

The categories are personal equipment, comfort & entertainment afloat, navigation & communication, deck equipment, electronic & electric systems, propulsion & dynamics, security & safety aboard, and shoreside equipment & materials.

The jury will additionally name a product from among the field of DAME nominations as an Environmental Design Award winner if it finds an exemplary product that is well-designed and has clear merit.

Winners will be announced at the METSTRADE 2023 Breakfast Briefing in the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre on November 15th, following a keynote speech by Sanlorenzo’s CEO, Massimo Perotti.

“We knew right from the start of the judging process that many of this year’s entries had notable design qualities and that was subsequently reflected in the high ratio of nominations. A good number of these are in close contention to win their categories,” says Andre Hoek, chair of the DAME jury.

“The complexity of many products continues to grow, and the rise of electrification and digital control is providing obvious impetus for many new developments,” adds Hoek. “However, the DAME Awards continues to remind the global marine equipment sector that applying all facets of good design practice will benefit any product, large or small, simple or intricate

All DAME-nominated products will feature on a special display at METSTRADE in hall 13 (Elicium).

Click here to view this year’s nominated products.

Profile links

METSTRADE

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.