CHIRP Report: A fresh pair of eyes A comprehensive safety audit can reveal risks that have become normalised, particularly if safety is demonstrated on paper but not actually on deck…

The following case study is from CHIRP Maritime’s Superyacht Feedback. It is the first superyacht-specific programme and publication dedicated to improving safety in the maritime industry through vital knowledge sharing, anonymous reporting, analysis and feedback via the Superyacht Maritime Advisory Board.

Initial report

During a delivery voyage, a large private superyacht underwent a safety audit and crew training programme at the captain’s request. The vessel showed a clear commitment to improving safety, with several corrective actions already under consideration. However, the assessment identified a gap between documented safety systems and their practical application on board.

The audit found that the vessel relied heavily on extensive procedures and manuals, but these did not always reflect the equipment fitted or how the yacht operated. While professionally presented, some documents lacked practical operational guidance. For example, procedures referred to equipment, including ECDIS, that was not installed. Several documents also appeared to have been generated using AI tools without sufficient review to ensure they matched the vessel’s actual requirements.

Navigation readiness required improvement. Electronic charts had not been updated for over a year, and the available paper charts were suitable only for passage planning rather than detailed coastal navigation. This reduced both navigational safety and opportunities for effective crew training.

Several deficiencies affected emergency preparedness. Life rafts were not configured for automatic float-free release and the hydrostatic release units had expired. Some emergency equipment was poorly identified, while man-overboard equipment was not readily accessible. Fire detection was also inadequate, with limited smoke detection in accommodation spaces and no carbon monoxide detectors, despite manufacturer guidance recommending them.

Safe access aloft presented another concern. Crew members relied on improvised arrangements using ladders and vacuum suction devices not designed to support personnel, one of which was already defective. No formal fall-arrest system was available, creating unnecessary risk during routine access to the mast.

Simplifying procedures, ensuring equipment and documentation are aligned, and introducing regular practical training will strengthen the vessel’s safety culture and operational readiness.

The vessel had basic fire-fighting capability, including an automatic engine-room suppression system, but there was uncertainty regarding post-activation procedures, such as safe re-entry and system recovery. An external locking arrangement on a crew escape hatch also required review to prevent anyone from becoming trapped.

A significant finding was that no emergency drills had been conducted before the audit. Fire and abandon ship drills carried out during the visit demonstrated how practical training turns written procedures into effective emergency responses.

Overall, the assessment identified a recurring theme: documented safety systems did not always reflect operational reality. The positive attitude of the captain and crew provides a strong foundation for improvement. Simplifying procedures, ensuring equipment and documentation are aligned, and introducing regular practical training will strengthen the vessel’s safety culture and operational readiness.

CHIRP comment

This report highlights an important safety lesson: having procedures, manuals and checklists on board does not automatically mean a vessel is operating safely. Effective safety management depends on ensuring that written guidance reflects the equipment fitted, the tasks being carried out and the realities of day-to-day operations.

AI-generated documentation should be treated as a starting point rather than a finished product.

The audit identified a common challenge across the maritime industry: the gap between compliance on paper and safety in practice. Procedures should support work as it is actually done, not describe an idealised operation that exists only in documentation. They must be reviewed, understood and adapted by those who use them. Documents containing incorrect information or referring to equipment not fitted on board can create a false sense of assurance.

This report also demonstrates that AI-generated documentation should be treated as a starting point rather than a finished product. AI can produce well-structured procedures quickly, but it cannot verify that they accurately reflect a vessel’s equipment, operating practices, or risks. Responsibility for validating and maintaining the Safety Management System always rests with those operating the vessel.

The findings also reinforce the importance of practical training. Emergency equipment is only effective when crews know how to use it, and emergency plans are only valuable when they have been tested through realistic drills. Confidence and competence are built through regular practice, not documentation alone.

Several of the deficiencies identified resulted not from missing equipment but from a lack of verification. Safety-critical systems – including lifesaving appliances, navigation equipment, fire detection systems and access arrangements – must be routinely checked to ensure they remain suitable, serviceable and ready for use.

Openness to review, question existing arrangements and implement improvements is a hallmark

of a strong safety culture.

Perhaps the strongest positive message from this report is the captain’s willingness to invite an independent assessment and challenge established practices. Looking at a vessel through a fresh pair of eyes often reveals risks that have become normalised. That openness to review, question existing arrangements and implement improvements is a hallmark of a strong safety culture.

The key lesson is straightforward: procedures are there to support safe operations, not replace critical thinking. An effective Safety Management System is a practical tool that reflects work as it is actually performed, supported by suitable equipment, regular training, and continual verification that documented procedures match operational reality.

Key issues relating to this report

Factors related to this report

Communication – The gap between documented procedures and how the vessel actually operated, along with uncertainty around emergency actions and safety systems, reflects ineffective transmission and understanding of critical information.

Complacency – There was a clear reliance on the presence of documentation and existing systems as evidence that safety was adequate, even when those systems were not functioning or aligned with reality.

Local practices – Improvised aloft access arrangements and tolerance of expired or poorly configured equipment indicate informal practices replacing formal procedures.

Capability – The absence of drills, poor navigational readiness and inability to use equipment and procedures effectively show a gap between competence on paper and competence in practice.

Resources – Outdated charts, expired release units, lack of detection systems and absence of proper fall-arrest equipment demonstrate insufficient or poorly maintained safety resources.

Safety management systems must actively ensure that documentation reflects on-board reality, that equipment is configured and maintained correctly, and that crew are trained to use both effectively.

Key takeaways

Regulators – “If safety can be demonstrated on paper but not on deck, then it’s not safety, it’s paperwork.” The report reinforces that compliance-based auditing that focuses on documentation alone can create a false assurance of safety and there is a need to require demonstrable operational capability, including equipment validation, drills, and alignment between procedures and actual vessel configuration. Regulatory frameworks should place greater emphasis on verifying “work as done” rather than “work as documented”, particularly where digital or AI-assisted documentation is increasingly used without adequate validation.

Managers – “Procedures that don’t match reality don’t manage risk, they create it.” The report highlights that producing high-quality manuals and procedures is not sufficient unless they are usable, vessel-specific and regularly tested through drills and practical application. Safety management systems must actively ensure that documentation reflects on-board reality, that equipment is configured and maintained correctly, and that crew are trained to use both effectively. Leadership must also challenge unsafe local practices and avoid allowing administrative compliance to replace operational assurance.

Seafarers – “Safety is what you can do, not what is written – if it won’t work in practice, it isn’t safe.” The report demonstrates the importance of questioning mismatches between procedures, equipment and actual practice, and of maintaining a mindset that safety exists in what is done rather than what is written. Crew should actively engage with procedures, ensure equipment is ready for use, participate in drills and speak up when arrangements do not make sense or cannot be applied in practice, recognising that relying on documentation alone can create hidden risks.

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