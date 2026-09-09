The familiarisation gap Why audits are only one part of crew readiness…



Recent industry guidance has put safety familiarisation back in the spotlight, particularly whether crew truly understand the vessels they work on. For the superyacht sector, this prompts a simple but important question: does a completed familiarisation record prove that a crew member is ready?

There is a familiar routine when somebody joins a yacht. They are introduced to the vessel, shown essential equipment, taken through the relevant procedures and asked to confirm that their familiarisation has been completed. Each part of the process serves a purpose. However, a signed record only shows that someone has been taken through it. It gives little indication of what they will remember weeks later, how well they understand the vessel’s systems or how confidently they will respond under pressure.

Safety Familiarisation: Guidelines to Shipping Companies, published in July 2026 by the UK Chamber of Shipping, Nautilus International and the RMT, has brought that distinction into sharper focus. The guidance places greater emphasis on vessel-specific knowledge, clearly defined responsibilities and the importance of ensuring that familiarisation has achieved its purpose.

Its relevance to yachting is clear – superyachts are complex, highly individual vessels, and although crew members frequently arrive with considerable experience, every yacht has its own layout, systems, procedures and operational characteristics. Readiness therefore depends on more than a person’s general competence or the completion of an induction; it depends on how well they understand the vessel in front of them.

What remains after the induction?

Familiarisation is fairly simple to record, but establishing what somebody has retained is more difficult.

Consider something as basic as the location of emergency equipment. A crew member may remember being shown a particular locker on their first day on board, yet struggle to locate it quickly after several months. They may have read an emergency procedure and understood it at the time, only for the detail to recede from memory when it has not been revisited. An engineer can know a system type inside out while still needing time to understand the routing, controls and modifications found on a particular yacht.

Real familiarity comes with experience, repetition and regular opportunities to put that

knowledge into practice.

This is how the familiarisation gap begins: crew may have been given the information, but that does not always mean they are ready to put it into practice when it matters. What people know also evolves over time. Crew come and go, equipment is replaced and procedures are updated. A refit may alter systems or layouts, while temporary crew often arrive during the busiest periods of the year. Details that were clear at the start of the season can easily fade as day-to-day demands take over.

An induction is a useful starting point, but it reflects someone’s understanding at a particular moment. Real familiarity comes with experience, repetition and regular opportunities to put that knowledge into practice.

Handover and familiarisation are not the same thing

The new guidance draws an important distinction between handover and familiarisation. Although the two naturally overlap, each has a different role to play.

A good handover explains what is happening on board. It covers current responsibilities, outstanding work, developing issues and the practical information needed to continue operating the yacht. Familiarisation gives somebody a working understanding of the vessel itself, including its layout, emergency arrangements, equipment, procedures and the responsibilities associated with their role.

This is particularly important in a sector where experienced professionals frequently move from one vessel to another. Their experience may help them settle in more quickly, but every yacht still has to be learned.

A chief engineer may have spent decades at sea, yet will still need time to understand how a new yacht’s systems are configured. Likewise, a deck crew member may have completed emergency training many times, but still needs to know where equipment is kept and how procedures work on that particular vessel. Experience provides the foundation, but vessel-specific knowledge is what makes it useful in practice.

The same principle applies when responsibilities change within an existing crew. Somebody may know the yacht well in general terms while lacking the deeper knowledge required for a new position. Familiarisation should reflect the person’s role, their existing experience and the specific knowledge they will need on board.

If several people struggle with the same subject, it is worth looking at when and how it was last explained, and whether the information is easy to find.

Finding out what the crew really know

The most useful question for senior crew and management teams is therefore less about whether familiarisation has been completed and more about how well it has worked.

That answer will rarely be found in documentation alone. It develops when crew are asked to locate equipment, explain a procedure or work through a realistic scenario. It can also be seen in the questions raised during drills and in the areas where uncertainty appears repeatedly.

These checks can tell us as much about the familiarisation process as they do about individual crew members. If several people struggle with the same subject, it is worth looking at when and how it was last explained, and whether the information is easy to find.

Senior officers can use those findings to plan drills and briefings around the areas where crew need more support. They also give management companies a better understanding of how well crew are keeping up with the details of their vessel. For owners and their representatives, this provides reassurance that on-board safety procedures are understood in practice, as well as recorded for audit.

As Jonathan Lee, Founder of Sentini Marine, explains: “There is a big difference between being able to show that someone has completed familiarisation and knowing whether the information has actually stayed with them. The opportunity for the industry is to go beyond simply recording that knowledge was provided and start understanding where the gaps are before an emergency exposes them.”

This approach does not require familiarisation to become an endless series of tests. Its purpose is to make better use of the safety activity already taking place on board. A short knowledge check may reveal that one subject deserves greater attention during the next drill. A discussion following an exercise might show that a procedure needs to be explained more clearly. Over time, these observations may produce a more accurate picture of crew readiness.

Crew build on what they are shown when they join through practical experience and opportunities to go over it again. Drills and assessments help senior officers see where people need more guidance, so further training can address those needs.

Making familiarisation part of daily life on board

Familiarisation works best when it continues throughout a crew member’s time on board, with the first-day induction marking the beginning of that process.

Crew build on what they are shown when they join through practical experience and opportunities to go over it again. Drills and assessments help senior officers see where people need more guidance, so further training can address those needs.

Digital tools can help by breaking vessel-specific information into shorter sections that are easier to work through and return to. Regular knowledge checks can also show where an explanation needs more attention. Their value is in supporting the practical teaching, time spent using equipment and good on-board leadership that help crew get to know their vessel.

The quality of the underlying documentation remains just as important. A detailed manual has real value when its contents are clear, accessible and connected to the way the crew work. Familiarisation bridges that documented information and its practical use on board.

This is particularly important on a complex yacht, where the volume of information can be considerable. Crew need to know where to find the right detail, understand what it means for their role and have enough familiarity to act without hesitation when the situation becomes urgent.

Audits and surveys will always be essential. They provide independent oversight and valuable evidence that suitable processes and records are in place. Crew readiness, however, exists every day between those formal inspections.

The industry has become very good at recording what crew members have been shown. The next step is to develop a clearer understanding of what they have retained and where further support may be needed.

A signed familiarisation record has its place, but in an emergency, the response will depend on the knowledge, confidence and judgement of the people on board.

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