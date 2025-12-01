Benetti rolls out first AI integration project The Italian shipbuilder will begin integrating AI tools across logistics, planning, production engineering and safety at its Livorno yard…

Benetti is set to introduce artificial intelligence across key parts of its Custom Operations division, in a move the Italian builder says will modernise its production model and improve efficiency. Supported by its long-term research partner, the Quinn Consortium, the Italian yard will begin rolling out AI-driven systems in logistics, planning, production engineering and safety at its Livorno facility before the end of the year.

“Investing in innovation is the strategy that ensures we can always offer our clients the best possible product,” says Massimo Casoni, general manager, Benetti.

“The introduction of Artificial Intelligence is a significant step forward in the history of yacht building, and while on one side excellence and attention to detail remain core to the brand, on the other, the adoption of cutting-edge digital solutions will open the way to make processes faster, more efficient and more sustainable.”

Quinn, the University Consortium that has supported Benetti since 1989 in training and process development, recently completed a two-year project synchronising logistics and supply-chain workflows across departments. Its analysis provided the basis for identifying the practical AI applications that will now be deployed across the yard.

The programme’s first phase centres on process automation and long-range planning. In logistics, Benetti will integrate automatic AI-driven checks into its “Incoming Material Booking Portal”, aligning supplier deliveries with yacht schedules and warehouse capacity. In planning, a new “Three-Year Plan Simulator Prototype” will automatically model complex production scenarios, supporting forecasting and performance optimisation.

In production engineering, Benetti claims AI tools will reduce errors in manual administrative tasks, shorten processing times for semi-finished components, and enhance data-driven decision-making. The yard maintains that this will allow specialist teams to refocus on higher-value activities rather than routine coordination work.

Safety systems will also be upgraded through improved monitoring and process reliability, with Benetti presenting the initiative as a workflow and process optimisation project rather than one aimed at reducing headcount.

“We’re extremely honoured to share this journey with a company like Benetti,” says Quinn general manager Ilaria Campana.

“Artificial Intelligence is a fundamental lever for driving companies into the future, on the condition that we think of it not only as a tool to improve efficiency, but also as a force for transformation that can generate concrete, positive impacts on the entire production system. That’s why we need an integrated, process-focused approach to deliver excellent performance, protect investments in technology, and foster new ways of working.”

The move comes as major European yards increase investment in automation, digital production tools and predictive planning. While Benetti has not indicated any workforce implications, the shift toward AI-supported processes will likely change the nature of shipyard work rather than reduce headcount, increasing demand for technical skills in data handling and digital maintenance.

Profile links

Benetti

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.