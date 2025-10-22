A mistress of the sea Chairman Martin H. Redmayne reveals his latest infatuation: SHE, the brand-new concept evolving from Sanlorenzo’s Heritage…

Today, Sanlorenzo has launched a brand-new concept that is fresh, challenging and beautifully distracting. With the project name SHE, meaning Sanlorenzo Heritage, this is a yacht that will make headlines for all the right reasons.

At 25.5 metres, this is a whole new thought process. Yes, we’ve seen the recent Pichiotti gentleman’s yacht and the rebirth of the Feadship heritage fleet, but in my humble opinion, this is on a new level. SHE’s curves, lines, beauty and energy make you fall in love; this is a new type of yacht that not only reflects on the yachting experience of the ’60s, but also calls to you, invites you, expects you to spend time with it in a way that other yachts may not.

SHE’s elegance, surfaces and spaces are distracting – this is a yacht that any owner would find ways to spend time on board, a morning, a day, a weekend or as much time as they can, to escape from life’s distractions. Imagine being alone with SHE, with a good bottle of wine, antipasto and classical music ...

SHE has all the technical requirements to make it modern and progressive, with hybrid, silent mode and comfort, but that is to be expected of such a floating mistress. The thing that is so exciting is the idea of a beautifully proportioned yacht with no ugly features designed to be enjoyed by those lucky enough to own it and admired by those observing it from afar.

I hate to say this, but I’m in love! I’ve fallen in love with yachts before: the Baltic Café Racer, some of the Wally’s, the SP110 from Sanlorenzo, M/Y Faith from Feadship and any Riva below 15 metres. But this is a yacht that I challenge any owner not to consider as their personal plaything, a personal retreat, maybe minutes from your villa or apartment so you can always see it, enjoy it and be with it.

There may be things that need some consideration, like the upper sun deck may be a little breezy and not a place to have too many cushions unsecured, but I can’t find many reasons not to want SHE. My initial reaction after a first glance of SHE was very simple: this may be labelled heritage or retro or classic by some, but in essence SHE is a thoroughly modern yacht designed to create an ownership experience that is relaxed, elegant, charming and respectful. SHE will be silent, SHE will be calm, SHE will be a yacht that will be enjoyed in a way that makes others smile and admire, not offended by noisy engines, big wakes or gauche design features or interiors.

This yacht will never offend and it will be hard to find fault, in the way a 1960s’ Aston Martin DB5 has a unique sound and profile that demonstrates someone’s taste for the good things in life that passers-by will admire in a good way, without jealousy or envy.

“SHE represents a journey seven decades in the making. A yacht reflecting everything we believe in: elegance that doesn’t shout, innovation that respects, design that endures. Launching SHE during the 20th anniversary of my custodianship of Sanlorenzo is deeply meaningful. SHE is a bridge between what we’ve inherited and what we choose to become.”

Massimo Perotti, President and CEO of Sanlorenzo Group

