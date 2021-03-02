Imperial has announced the signing of a new 100m project in collaboration with The Italian Sea Group, parent company of Admiral Yachts. Project Titanium will feature exterior and interior design created by Winch Design, and Imperial will act as owner’s representative and build supervisor throughout the build, with an expected delivery scheduled for 2025.

Marking the third collaboration between Imperial and Admiral, Project Titanium has been designed with the intention of finding a balance between high-end quality standards and high-tech solutions. With sustainability in mind, the project will feature a diesel-electric propulsion system powered by Azipods.

Giuseppe Taranto, vice chairman of The Italian Sea Group – Admiral, comments; “Project Titanium represents our concrete step as a worldwide key player in the gigayacht industry as well as a fine example of our production capabilities... We are now fully integrated in the 60 to 100m segment and, for sure, comparison with northern-European shipyards comes at ease in terms of efficiency, quality and performances, while we surpass them for flexibility in accomplishing the most demanding client’s requests.”

Imperial says that further details about the project will be revealed in the coming months.

Profile links

IMPERIAL YACHTS

The Italian Sea Group

Admiral Yachts

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.