With two units already sold and a third under construction, the first of Sanlorenzo’s new 62Steel model has been delivered to its owner. With an overall length of 61.5m, Cloud 9 has a gross tonnage of 1,300 spanning five decks.

Notable design features include the 215sqm owner's suite on the upper deck, which enjoys an 180° panoramic view and a 140sqm outdoor area in the bow with large sunbathing and relaxation areas and a swimming pool.

At sea level, the 62Steel’s beach club is lit by the transparent bottom of the swimming pool aft of the main deck, with relaxation areas, bar area, gym and hammam, plus folding terraces that allow guests a closer connection to the sea. To free up space in the beach area, the 62Steel has been designed with two garages amidships, which contain the main nine-metre tender to starboard and the service tender and jet ski to port.

On the main deck there are a further six cabins, five of which are guest cabins and one a massage room. And the lower deck features accommodation for 12 crewmembers, excluding the captain. The wheelhouse is located on the third deck, which also houses the captain's cabin.

The 62Steel Cloud 9 has been designed by Sanlorenzo's technical and style departments. The interiors were entrusted to the creativity of Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini, who opted for a choice of natural materials and colours in neutral tones that brighten up the rooms and create a relaxing atmosphere.

"Creating the interior design for this 62m was an exciting process,” comments Paszkowski. “Our long-standing collaboration with the shipyard and our knowledge of the owner, for whom we had already designed a 46m in the past, allowed us to move into uncharted territory and create interiors with a distinctly contemporary feel, in collaboration with Margherita Casprini.

“Principle materials such as marble, stone and oak are combined with glass and leather, and made-in-Italy brand furniture coexists with custom furnishings designed by our studio. Working with high-level professionals, an important shipyard and an experienced owner is always a very rewarding experience.”

The second 62Steel unit is set to be delivered in the autumn and the third scheduled for delivery in early 2023.

Images: Guillaume Plisson

