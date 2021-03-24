Ferretti Group brand CRN has started building the full custom CRN M/Y 142. The all-aluminium motoryacht was designed by the CRN Technical Office in partnership with Omega Architects, for the concept and exterior lines, and Massari Design, for the interiors.

The hull was positioned in early March, and construction is now progressing at the Ancona yard. After the structural work and pre-fitting is completed throughout, the interior carpentry will begin, the engines will be installed, and preparations for the exterior painting will be made.

The focus of the project for CRN's engineers has been fuel efficiency and optimising the hull and appendages to reduce drag. Weight reduction has also been a priority, using lightweight materials and an aluminium hull and superstructure.

The overall design creates a visual continuity between the indoor/outdoor experience, with large full-height windows adding to the sense of space and connection with the sea. The four-deck layout features one owner suite and four VIP cabins for up to 10 guests.

CRN is currently building another three bespoke yachts: the 62m CRN M/Y 138, the 72m CRN M/Y 139, and the 60m CRN M/Y 141.

Profile links

CRN Yacht

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.