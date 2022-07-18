Swiss design studio reveals 80m ‘symbiosis’ concept The Swiss design studio, Kurt Merki Jr, has revealed new renderings for a nature-loaded superyacht…

The Swiss design studio Kurt Merki Jr has revealed new renderings for a nature-loaded yacht. The renderings reveal a concept packed with greenery features on every deck and in both interior and exterior spaces.

The ‘Symbiosis’ idea and design is by Kurt Merki Jr who is an established product and interior designer working in collaboration with industry experts Axel Massmann (yacht-green) and superyacht Captain, Glenn Dalby. “This is meant to be a revolution in special green features in yacht design”, comments Kurt Merki Jr. whose intention is to provide a more family (and pet) friendly environment onboard.

This large tree can be selected to meet the owner’s preference from a range of options, depending on the climatic regions of planned itineraries. It stretches out over two decks with a ‘skyhole’ connecting to ‘the green deck’ above. Being the owners’ centrepiece and focus on the Main Deck, guests will be welcomed here to enjoy the feature over drinks or a casual dinner.

Plants are present almost everywhere on the yacht. A large lawn space covering more than 100m2 serves as a multipurpose zone that offers a broad range of utilization: a playground, picnic area, workout area or a free-running area for kids & pets. A specifically designed modular system allows for the quick exchange or alteration of the area.

Automated irrigation systems supply the precise daily demands of water & fertilization, and a specially trained gardener will be needed on board. One major green feature is ‘The Sanctum’, which is ‘the holy green grail of the boat’, as Kurt explains, where special herbs, spices and vegetables can be cultivated and then harvested for the chef; even the owners themselves would be able to demonstrate their green thumb talents.

Convinced by these specifications and features, green expert Axel Massmann from yacht-green confirms, “We integrate automated watering & fertilizing systems, climate & light control as well as specially designed cabinets at the conceptual then design and engineering development stages resulting in a practical, manageable solution. All suggested ideas are certainly realistic.”

Glenn Dalby, superyacht captain, accredits ‘Symbiosis’ unique ideas, “Symbiosis represents genuinely pioneering features, raising the bar yet further in the quest for the perfect, idyllic onboard environment at sea. Likely at the very top of the wish lists of those privileged clients, commissioning large build projects in the years and decades to come."

