Europlan Yacht Interiors - the turnkey solution The 'one-stop shop' for superyacht new build and refit fit-out in the Baltic Sea…

Superyacht interiors are growing in scale and complexity. These yachts demand the highest quality interiors, built and installed on the most exacting standards of craftsmanship and project management. Leading the way from Northern Europe is Europlan Yacht Interiors, part of Europlan Engineering Ltd, the leading superyacht interior fit-out specialist in Finland. With its emphasis on turnkey solutions and an extensive in-house team and subcontractor network, Europlan Yacht Interiors continue to take on some of the most challenging projects in the industry.

With many shipyards extending their order books into the latter half of the decade, and refit yards booked out years in advance, supporting this phenomenal growth requires the seamless integration of interior and exterior subcontractors. The lionised ‘one-stop shop’ for interior new build and refit interior fit-out is invaluable. In Europlan Yacht Interiors, the industry has just such an option.

Europlan Yacht Interiors vice president yacht Janne Salminen (left) & CEO Antti-Jussi Kesälä (right)

Drawing on its cruise ship industry pedigree as a foundation, Europlan Yacht Interiors are perfectly placed to take on the largest, most detailed and complex superyacht interiors. With this deep level of experience, Europlan Yacht Interiors can effectively manage large scale projects to the highest standard. Europlan Yacht Interiors started its superyacht refit and new build interior projects with the award-winning interiors, to SOLAS specifications, on some truly iconic superyachts; Andromeda (107m), Ulysses (116m) and Here Comes The Sun (83m). This series of projects outline its capabilities and the scale of projects that Europlan Yacht Interiors to which it has been able to seamlessly pivot.

Key to this success, and a foundation of its business philosophy, Europlan Yacht Interiors have implemented turnkey business and project management solutions. Starting with planning, through to design and material procurement, installation and post-delivery support, Europlan Yacht Interiors can oversee all aspects of a superyacht interior project.

To achieve this, Europlan Yacht Interiors draws on an extremely high level of in house knowledge from across the commercial and superyacht marine sectors. Additionally, Europlan Yacht Interiors have a wide range of cooperation partners that allow it to form a network of subcontractors and experts specific to each of the projects it undertakes.

At its 5300 square meter production facility, the team of engineers and designers at Europlan Yacht Interiors can bring the largest and most complex projects to life. All owners and crew areas are designed, built and installed with all technical specifications and options such as HVAC and AV/electrical systems accounted for. The design and production team work seamlessly together to ensure that all handmade, bespoke and custom details are implemented to clients' exacting specifications at all times.

One need look no further than Andromeda & Ulysses as case studies in the quality of the new build and refit interiors that Europlan Yacht Interiors has undertaken. These two iconic exploration yachts, built at the Kleven Maritime AS, in Norway, represent two very high volume yachts that demanded the highest quality superyacht interiors, customised for the exploration pedigree that they hold.

Yacht owners and shipyards are building larger, more diverse yachts and a widening range of shipyards. They now look for interior contractors that can move with the evolving market. Europlan Yacht Interiors have the team, technical knowledge and experience in large scale projects to support the superyacht fleet's transition to a higher standard of interiors. When searching for the one-stop shop for superyacht interiors, look north, and to the team at Europlan Yacht Interiors.

