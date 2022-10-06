Project Hercules revealed at Monaco Yacht Show The submarine concept marks the second collaboration between Triton Submarines, Espen Oeino and Dark Ocean Design…

With serval iconic deep water submersibles in operations, including the full ocean depth rated Limiting Factor (12,000m+ depth of operation) Project Hercules marks a more luxury-focused addition to the Triton Submarines range. Project Hercules uses Dark Ocean’s patent-pending elliptical nine-person AVA pressure hull and aims to replicate the privacy, amenities and comfort associated with private aircraft. The submersible is designed to dive to 200m and travel at speeds up to 8 knots

Triton Submarines President Patrick Lahey explained: “During the last 15 years, Triton has demonstrated its unrivalled technical expertise, through the development of a diverse range of uniquely configured submersibles, including the deepest diving craft in history and the versatility of our products, which have been used on numerous scientific and documentary filmmaking missions and thousands of dives at locations around the world by clients interested in exploring the ocean from the comfort and safety of a Triton. Project Hercules aims to focus on a new way for our clients to experience the ocean. Espen and the team at EOI have brought a fresh approach and new perspective, while John and the team at Dark Ocean have proven their capacity to design extraordinary submersibles, the result of this collaboration is ‘Project Hercules,’ the new definition of a luxury-performance submersible.”

The AVA pressure hull has a unique re-configurable interior layout designed not for the deep ocean but higher comfort, and relatively shallow water diving with a wide range of guests. The four thrusters have been incorporated to encourage a sensation of gliding, rather than the traditional vertical movement of deeper diving submersibles.

John Ramsay, speaking on behalf of Dark Ocean Design stated: “For fifteen years, the team at Dark Ocean has collaborated with Triton Submarines to create some of the most capable submersibles on the planet. By pushing engineering limits, we have progressively increased the capacity and depth of these submersibles, as well as enhance the overall passenger experience. With Project Hercules, the team at Espen Oeino contributed a refreshingly unique perspective on how the vessel could be configured. This insight, combined with their expertise in crafting luxurious spaces, has resulted in a submersible that is simply unlike anything else.”

With the concept and engineering phases of Project Hercules now complete, the team will complete CFD and fluid dynamic analysis of the model over the coming weeks, followed by the final specification and pricing. Further information on Project Hercules will be released at the Fort Lauderdale International Yacht Show, where the collaborators will reveal the third instalment of this partnership - a restyled and remodelled Triton 1650/3 LP EOI Edition.

