US Coast Guard rescues Black Pearl I First responders came to the rescue of the 47-metre motoryacht as it began to sink in the middle of the Pacific Ocean…

Image credit: US Coast Guard

The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry completed a critical rescue operation of the superyacht Black Pearl 1 and its 11 crew members, ensuring its safe arrival and mooring in the Republic of Palau on 22 July. The superyacht had encountered trouble due to flooding in its steering room, compromising its stability. The specific origin of the flood remains unknown.

“Wrapping up this tow and seeing the Black Pearl 1 safely handed off in Palau was incredible, especially considering the size of that yacht. I'm proud of how the crew handled everything,” says Lt Ray Cerrato, the USCGC Oliver Henry commanding officer. “They're creative problem solvers, come up with quick solutions on the fly, and they manage risks like pros. It's rewarding to see everyone work together seamlessly, ensuring we live up to our role as America's maritime first responder and a trusted partner in Oceania.”

Upon boarding the yacht, the US Coast Guard initiated dewatering operations to manage flooding in the yacht's steering room through a small opening in a crawl space. This process was central to preventing further damage and maintaining the vessel's stability, which was already compromised. The crew worked to stabilise the rudder and ensure the yacht was secure for towing.

“Getting on the Black Pearl was a bit nerve-wracking but thrilling, especially as we manoeuvred through swells that threatened to sweep us into the ocean,” says Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryder Nollan. “The boat was not in the best position as the swells were hitting it from the starboard side, so every swell water would come up and over the stern platform and be about two feet deep.”

The USCGC Oliver Henry’s tow of the Black Pearl 1 lasted more than 28 hours. It covered more than 200 nautical miles from the Western Pacific to Koror, Palau, navigating challenging conditions, including six-foot swells and strong winds.

“As soon as we connected the tow, I reassured [the Black Pearl I guests and crew], saying, ‘Don't worry, guys, we're safe now; the Coast Guard has us in tow,’ It was more than just completing a task; it was about building trust and lifting spirits amidst the adversity,” explains Petty Officer 1st Class Juan Taijeron.

The Oliver Henry crew eventually transferred the Black Pearl’s tow to a 75-foot tug. By midday on 23 July, the yacht was securely moored in Palau.

“The successful connection of the tow felt like a huge relief,” adds Nollan. “It was a testament to the dedication and teamwork of everyone involved. Finally resting after seeing the tow securely in place was the best part, knowing we had successfully mitigated a dangerous situation through collective effort and precise execution.”

This rescue operation was conducted alongside the crew's regular patrol under Operation Rematau, which aims to bolster the US presence in Oceania. Chief Petty Officer Carleton Kleinschrodt explained that the mission demanded exceptional skill and readiness from the Coastguard, highlighting the effectiveness of systems like the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) programme in such critical moments.

“Once back aboard the Oliver Henry, my role shifted to overseeing the fantail during the towing evolution,” he says. “Picking up the tow, especially in close proximity, always gets your adrenaline going. But the crew's training kicked in perfectly. We managed to pass the heaving line over and secure the boat in tow. In moments like these, you see the training pay off, making sure everything we do is spot on. Leading these evolutions, seeing everything come together safely—it's a great feeling.”

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.