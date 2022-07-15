Southern Wind begins construction of fifth SW96 Set for delivery in late 2023, it will be the first Southern Wind sailing yacht to feature diesel electric hybrid propulsion…

Southern Wind is set to deliver the next in its SW96 series, with lines penned by Farr Yacht Design and Exterior and Interior design by Nauta Design. Built as the second Southern Wind for a repeat client, it is due for delivery in late 2023.

SW96#05’s hull and deck are built in sandwich with a foam core and infused carbon skins for lighter weight and improved sound insulation. The lightship displacement is 58,800kg. Designed for speed in light wind conditions, it's a rig size taller than that of the other yachts in the SW96 range.

The yacht has been fitted with a high modulus carbon mast and boom as well as EC6+ carbon rigging. SW96#05’s hull has full waterlines and straight-end diagonals, with a wide, low, transom. The full forward sections, which, when combined with a fixed bowsprit, a lifting keel (3.4-5.5m) and a twin rudder configuration make her easy to sail and control in a wide range of conditions, according to Southern Wind.

SW96 Sorceress

The interior of SW96#05 is centred around the full beam main salon with an additional TV lounge area forward to the starboard. The Owner’s cabin is located forward with one guest cabin located forward to port and a second guest cabin amidship to port.

The crew quarters are located further aft and contain the galley, crew mess, navigation area and direct access to technical space and engine room. Accommodation for four crew in two cabins. Built in accordance with RINA Charter Class regulations, SW96#05 will be delivered at the end of 2023.

