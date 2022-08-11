Falcon Tenders sign contracts for two custom hybrid limousine tenders The 9.5m and 10m tenders are scheduled for delivery in 2023 and 2024 respectively. …

Falcon Tenders have signed two contracts for full-custom hybrid limousine tenders. The styling and interiors have been conceived and designed in-house, with naval architecture and structures by All Seas Design.

Both tenders are unique, with designs that will compliment the mothership. The 9.5m and 10m tenders are scheduled for delivery in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The Southampton-based boatbuilder, co-founded by Mark Pascoe, has won multiple awards and attracted worldwide attention since it entered the superyacht scene in 2021. The company debuted at the Monaco Yacht Show with the 10.6m Miss Wonderly, which is still listed for sale.

Built using lightweight foam sandwich construction, Miss Wonderly is faired and painted to ‘superyacht standards’ in high gloss black blue and signal white. It also features reclaimed teak decking and sustainably-sourced bamboo veneers. But more importantly, the tender is fitted with a diesel-electric propulsion system, which means the self-charging plug-in hybrid boat provides owners with near emission-free transfers without compromising on speed, comfort, style or performance.

In conjunction with the signing of these contracts, Falcon Tenders is growing its team of craftspeople, starting with the appointment of Dominic Mortimer as Lead Technical Designer. The workshop staff have also increased with the addition of laminators and a new electrical technician.

“At Falcon Tenders, we believe the future of the ultimate yacht tender is innovation, design, latest technology and sustainability,” says Mark Pascoe. “I have always been driven by fresh ideas and concepts, keeping a keen eye on maintaining the highest quality of engineering and electrical systems, skills learnt during my class 1 offshore racing career. We are delighted to confirm the signing of two new custom tenders and are excited to push boundaries and offer something totally exclusive to both superyacht owners.”

