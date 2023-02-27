Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design presents ‘Beach’ The concept has been developed to honour the 2023 Dubai International Boat Show …

Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design has unveiled a new line of superyachts called Beach, which it claims represents the "next step in comfort and flexibility." The line consists of three designs with lengths of 77m, 88m, and 99m, each offering different functional options in the general arrangement for customisation to fit the owner's preferences.

The Beach line has been developed to cater to wealthy individuals who wish to operate multiple superyachts as a family or group of friends, offering a variety of yacht sizes to choose from. According to Sander Sinot, the designer behind the concept, the inspiration for the Beach line came from the idea of being close to the water in perfect harmony with the aquatic environment, as well as the connection with outdoor living.

The construction is minimal and open, with transparent balustrades and floor-to-ceiling glass facades, which offer an unobstructed view of the sea. The aft deck beach features an embedded infinity pool and steps descending to the waterline, while the beam-wide swim platform provides access to the water and acts as a mooring spot for private limo tenders and water toys.

Designer Sander Sinot stated, “We named our new design concept Beach, reflecting the clear connection with outdoor living and the idea of being close to the water in perfect harmony with the aquatic environment. The beach theme is the basis for the interior style, while individual customization allows for a personal touch. Options and customization ensure private exclusivity for each yacht.”

Sinot continues, “A common theme of the Beach series is the connection between the interior and exterior spaces aft. From the main lounge to the aft beach deck and on to the full beam beach club with fold-down hatches both on starboard and portside, there is a seamless transition to enjoy the pleasures of the sea and relish quality time with family and friends.”

The interiors of the Beach superyachts feature full-beam forward owner's staterooms, convertible cinema lounges, and multiple VIP and guest cabins. The open-plan layout maximizes available space and is said to feel bright and breezy.

Profile links

Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.