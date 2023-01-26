Oceanco’s ‘Double Luck’ concept defies convention The 88-metre concept from Lobanov Design also features a high-performance Dykstra DynaRig sailing system …

Oceanco has released renderings and details on their stunning 88m concept ‘Double Luck’ in collaboration with Lobanov Designs. The exterior features a slick shape and minimalistic design which originally derives from the automotive industry, specifically, classic British Gran Turismo cars of the past. The bow also features a reverse inclination. The colour schemes are either entirely black with copper details or entirely white with yellow and gold details.

The idea of the whole design is centred around creating something that will bring calm and serenity to the guests onboard. A reference to the Asian Zen culture. In order to achieve that, soft shapes, surfaces, chamfers, and radiuses were used.

Because it is ketch, all the design ideas flow around the two masts. Instead of trying to hide them, they were turned into a very important part of the spaces. According to a recent press release, all the spaces were treated in a very symmetric way in order to reinforce the feeling of balance and peace.

Double Luck features naval architecture by Oceanco and Dykstra Naval Architects, making use of an ultra-efficient design incorporating a high-performance Dykstra DynaRig sailing system, alongside Oceanco’s pioneering power regeneration system as first installed on 106.7-metre Black Pearl.

The sailing system can be handled by a single crew member within six minutes without interfering with the guests’ experience. The outcome is a high-efficiency sailing yacht capable of decreasing fossil fuel usage while providing a quiet experience onboard and attaining global cruising capability. According to Oceanco, the superyacht would be capable of decreasing fossil fuel usage by up 30 per cent while cruising in silence.

“It was a great meeting of minds to create this design with Igor Lobanov and the Dykstra team,” commented Marcel Onkenhout, Oceanco's CEO. “We have a shared vision for superyachts that reflect how our clients want to live now and in the future. Which aligns perfectly with our Oceanco NXT initiative. It’s important to keep evolving the conversation, both in terms of sustainability as well as the lifestyles we can offer onboard.”

Profile links

Oceanco

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.