Ferretti Group has reopened all of its shipyards in Ancona, Mondolfo, Cattolica, Forlì, La Spezia and Sarnico. The resumption of the activity has been made possible by the implementation of new regulations and close collaboration with local and national institutions and trade unions, sanctioned by a protocol signed on 15 April. The protocol applies and strengthens the preventative measures established by law for all return to work, enhanced by voluntary measures adopted by the group to strengthen the protection of its employees.

The protocol will apply to all work activities within the group’s offices and shipyards, it applies and strengthens the preventative measures required by law for a return to work. In addition, the group has provided health insurance for its workers that cover hospitalisation for COVID-19. The new preventative measures include:

Precise criteria for the physical distancing of workstations.

The provision for each employee of personal protective equipment for themselves and their families.

Alcohol gel in individual bottles.

Disciplined access routes to the gates.

Measurement of body temperature.

Use of agile form of work for white-collar categories.

"Today is a good day for us to reopen our shipyards and reopen them safely, thanks to the commitment of many who care about Ferretti Group’s people. I would like to thank the Trade Unions, with whom we were among the first in Italy to develop a prevention protocol, and the institutions, in particular the Prefectures, the President of the Emilia Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, and the President of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, together with the Undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Sen. Mario Turco, for how close they have been to the whole national boating industry in this complex period," comments Alberto Galassi, CEO of Ferretti Group.

"The Ferretti Group is safely picking up where it left off: from the boats sold to be built and delivered and from the interest and trust of many shipowners around the world.”

According to The Superyacht Agency, Ferretti Group has delivered an average of 10.9 30m-plus projects year-on-year since 2010. With 18 deliveries scheduled in 2020, the turn of the decade was set to be the shipyard group’s strongest year to date. However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is to be expected that there will delays to the delivery schedule. Nevertheless, with five projects already launched in 2020 and operations resuming across the group’s various facilities, it is hoped that 2020 can still be a strong year for the Italian outfit.

