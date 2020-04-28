For SuperyachtNews.com’s continuing coverage of COVID-19’s impact on shipyard operations around the world, we heard from New Zealand-based Yachting Developments regarding an update on the facility’s current status. After weeks of full lockdown, the country has seen positive results and, as such, has moved into its next phase of response to the pandemic.

"It has been an interesting time dealing with business operations here in New Zealand under COVID-19 Alert Level 4," says Ian Cook, director at Yachting Developments. "Today marked the official return to work for Yachting Developments under the country's new Level 3 status, which came into play today after nearly five weeks of the Level 4's total country-wide lockdown for all but essential business. To meet the stringent requirements for safe work we have chosen to scale our workforce's return to work. This allows us to get organised to have the whole team at the yard over the next two weeks."

Yachting Developments has announced the safe delivery of 33m Al Duhail to its home port following the February launch. The upholstery department and 3D printing facilities will be back up and running and from 12 May and will have the capacity to expand to new projects and jobs.

Like all businesses returning to work under the COVID-19 Level 3 status, the Yachting Developments' staff will be practising safe distancing within the workplace and the same will be expected from people that come on site. There will be restrictions on movements within the site, while entry to buildings and offices will only be permitted to Yachting Developments staff members and approved accredited contractors.

