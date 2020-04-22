Lynx Yachts, the superyacht and support vessel manufacturer, has introduced two new models to the market. As an extension of the already popular YXT support vessel series, Lynx has added the YXT 34, that comes in both Sport and models, to the range. As well as strengthening its support vessel offering, Lynx has further introduced the Crossover 27, which, as the name suggests, provides a bridging model between support vessel and superyacht.

As the name suggests, the YXT 34 Sport has been created with a mind to active owners and guests. Unlike those vessels that are traditionally associated with the world of superyachts, the Sport is not faired or finished with a glossy paint.

The YXT 34 Sport

“The YXT 34 Sport is the same size and dimensions as its sister ship, the YXT 34 Plus,” explains Filippo Rossi, sales & marketing manager at Lynx Yachts. “However, there is no fairing, a mat finish, no teak and a different crane (with the same loading capacity). All in all, the cost of the project is reduced by around one million euros, as well as saving on build time.”

The 145sqm main deck is finished with a non-slip, hard wearing surface and can be configured to fit the owner’s specific needs. Typically, the space could accommodate a large RIB, limo tender, four Wave Runners and a submarine. However, the platform can be tweaked depending on the needs of the owner, guests and mothership. The knuckle boom crane has a lifting capacity of 15.2 tonnes at a reach of 3.5m and 4.2 tonnes at a reach of 11.4m.

Below deck are two 14.5sqm rooms that could feasibly have a number of uses depending on need, but within the stock laundry room layout that Lynx has proposed, there is an ironing station, three laundry machines and tumble dryers along with large fridge and freezer units. A 62sqm lazarette aft of the engine room allows for the storage of a range of other toys and accessories. Forward of the m24.5m crew mess are three customisable double crew cabins.

The YXT 34 Plus

While it has the same dimensions as the Sport model, the Plus has been created to match the livery and stylistic notes of the mothership, with the same gloss finish, teak decking and complimentary furniture and indoor spaces. The key benefit, according to Lynx, is felt when all the various tenders and toys that are stored on board have been launched. At this point, the 145sqm becomes a single, large terrace, with access to the beach club aft.

“The plus version includes the features that you would typically find on a superyacht,” continues Rossi. “Once everything is loaded into the sea, the area is transformed into an outdoor space that is extremely hard to achieve on a yacht. The crane is not necessarily as elegant as one might like, but it can be finished to match the vessel, and this is still a support vessel remember. This is a support vessel that allows for leisure, the aim was to create a shadow vessel that did more than just carry toys. One of the key elements of this design is the large 62sqm gym with access from the beach platform.”

The YXT 34 Plus features a 62sqm gym

The gym is located aft of the engine room and features large sliding doors to allow light to proliferate throughout the large space. The use of glass here also enables impressive views of the sea and highlights the projects dedication to going beyond purely a shadow vessel. The large area can be customised to suit owner and guest preference. Forward of the crew mess are three double crew cabins.

“It is important to know that these projects have been born out of client requests,” explains Rossi. “This is not just our idea of what the market requires, the projects reflect the size of vessel that we are receiving enquiries for, this is why we needed to develop the two versions of the same platform.”

Moving on to the Crossover 27 vessel, Rossi comments: “This is something completely new for us and was born out of a request from a client who wanted a shadow vessel, but wanted to add space for himself, his family and his friends. The client is from California in the US and is a water sports enthusiast. He wanted half the boat dedicated to toys and half to guests.”

The Crossover 27

The interior layout of the Crossover offers a master cabin, two guest cabins and two crew cabins. However, the key interior feature is the main saloon, which has large windows and direct access to the main deck, which becomes a 70sqm terrace when the various toys have been launched. The sundeck is equipped with a crane and will house two Yamaha Wave Runners and two stand up jetskis. The main deck will house an Air Nautique 21 and a five metre RIB. The lazarette provides ample space for additional equipment and toys.

“We signed the contract for this project in February this year, but we had been working on it with the client for a year,” explains Rossi. “We are particularly proud of this project and we believe that it will have great success on the market in the near future.”

The Crossover 27 is half superyacht and half support vessel

What these new projects highlight is that owner requirements and tastes vary massively. It wasn’t so long ago that support vessels were rarely referred to, in the last few years however the demand for them has grown exponentially, as has the number of concepts and projects available to superyacht owners. Increasingly the market has become aware that, rather being the end in itself, a superyacht, or indeed a support vessel, is a luxurious tool that is designed to help owners and guests explore their many and varied passions.

Later this year, The Superyacht Report will be conducting an in-depth analysis of the support vessel market that considers usage, market size and opportunity, as well as the various opex and capex savings associated with support vessel projects.

