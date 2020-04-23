For SuperyachtNews.com’s continuing coverage of the COVID-19’s impact on shipyard operations around the world, we spoke to Florida-based refit and new build specialist Derecktor Shipyards for an update on its facilities’ current status.

“We have just received the state requirements as to which businesses are considered essential versus non-essential and our company is considered essential,” explains Doug Morrison, sales development at Derecktor Shipyards. “Therefore, we will continue to operate, taking into consideration the wellbeing of our employees and our clients.”

Infrastructure at Derecktor’s Dania Beach facility includes an 820-tonne travel lift and a recently-extended haul-out pier that enables the haul out of yachts up to 67m. Derecktor’s new Fort Pierce facility is now open for in-water work and is in the process of building the infrastructure to accommodate a 1,500-tonne mobile hoist. The hoist was scheduled to be up and running by November 2020, but this may now be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A 5000-tonne floating dry dock is also being planned at Fort Pierce, but the timetable surrounding this depends on the availability of a suitable unit on the secondhand market. There are no height restrictions and there is a water depth of 8m-plus, meaning the shipyard will be fully capable of handling the sailing yacht fleet.

Photo credit: St. Lucie County

