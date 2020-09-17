In the lead up to the delivery of Rosetti Superyacht’s (RSY) first project, the RSY 38m EXP, we explore what distinguishes the Italian superyacht manufacturer from its competition and look more closely at the unique characteristics of its first project.

“In 2021 we will launch our first unit. As a new player in the superyacht industry, therefore, our future success is reliant on an uncompromising approach to quality. That being said, however, in terms of price we can be very competitive and in terms of financial guarantee the client can be made to feel extremely comfortable because the Rosetti Marino Group is financially very strong and we can provide bank guarantees throughout the contract,” explains Andrea Giora, sales director at RSY.

From the offset, if you feel like RSY’s approach to the superyacht market feels distinct from that of its competitors, that’s because it is. Rather than focussing on ‘building dreams’, ‘heritage’, ‘made in Italy’ or the many other descriptors that clog the websites of their competition, RSY favours a more analytical and practical approach to superyacht manufacture.

“We believe that it is the job of the designers and naval architects to create the foundations of the client’s ‘dreams’. However, it is our job to match the designed aesthetic as closely as possible, whilst making practical adjustments to make the project feasible,” continues Giora.

“Our philosophy is to provide clients with the certainty that we will approach the work in the best way possible. That means handling the project management of the construction, sourcing the most suitable suppliers for each element of the build and being flexible in selecting the right materials for a given project. Our vast experience in the oil and gas industry has meant that our project management systems are superior to those typically found in an industry that is renowned for mistakes.”

The proof of RSY’s build model will be in the delivery of the yard’s first superyacht project. While at first glance the 37.8m project, with exterior design by Sergio Cutolo of Hydro Tec and interior design by BurdissoCapponi, doesn’t appear to fit the aesthetic of a typical explorer vessel, she has nonetheless been given that designation as RSY feels that being a genuine explorer has little to do with aesthetics and more to do with seaworthiness.



“Together with the owner we decided to call her an explorer,” explains Giora. “She has a range of 5,000nm at 10 knots, lots of storage for autonomous cruising, including 3000l of fridge and freezer space, and big exterior and interior spaces. In fact, at 410GT, her volume is around a third larger than typical superyachts of this size.”

On the lower deck is a beach club and four guest cabins, as well as the crew accommodation, a mess, pantry and pro-spec galley. On the main deck is a lounge with double sofas facing the open aft deck and the dining area, plus the forward owner’s suite with office, spacious his and her bathrooms, walk-in wardrobe and a fixed balcony on the starboard side.

The 150-sqm sundeck has a pool with cascade feature, bar unit, dining facilities and sun loungers for up to six people.

Unusually, the principle salon is on the upper deck and the tender is stowed on the open aft deck. The captain’s cabin is located behind the wheelhouse with integrated bridge and there is a spacious, partially shaded alfresco lounge on the aft deck as well as a huge sunbed on the open foredeck. A useful food lift can serve the main deck, upper deck and sundeck.

In an industry where the rhetoric coming from the shipyards all seems to be the same, RSY’s approach to yacht building, price competition, financial security and project management is refreshingly honest and will no doubt prove attractive to many more potential owners in the future.

