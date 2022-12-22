Second Amels 80 sold Damen Yachting announces the sale of the second Amels 80, with delivery expected in 2026 …

This 80m Amels Limited Edition will feature a custom interior from America’s JQB Design who, working in partnership with the Owner, will deliver a unique vision and experience to this project. The studio is most famous for the interior design of the 126m Octopus. Studio JQB will also work on certain aspects of the exterior.

The Amels 80, which was introduced to the market during the first quarter of 2022, features an exterior design by Espen Øino. Highlights include a 200 square metre Sun Deck and a waterside beach club including wellness and spa facilities.

The yacht has been designed to carry a multitude of watercraft and toys with a foredeck helicopter landing area. The yacht also features Hybrid by Amels technology. With this, it can cruise at speeds of up to seven knots on electric propulsion. The Amels Limited Edition build is underway at the dutch-based shipyard and is in line for a 2026 scheduled delivery date. Jan van Hogerwou, Commercial Executive Damen Yachting comments:

“It is an honour to have been tasked with turning this experienced Owner’s vision of yachting and ocean exploration into reality and we are delighted to welcome the family to participate in the new build journey with all of the talented parties involved. It is our mission to get this adventurous young family out on the water, exploring and discovering the world’s oceans while free-diving, spearfishing, SCUBA diving and sharing these experiences with family and friends inside all of the comforts possible aboard the new, spectacular 80-metre Amels!”

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.