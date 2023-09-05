Update: Project Zero First images of the revolutionary fossil fuel-free 69m ketch released as it is transported for outfitting…

After 11 months of construction, Project 3094, also known as Project Zero has made its first appearance as it is transported to the Vitters shipyard for outfitting. Vitters subcontracted the hull construction to ‘Jacht- en Scheepswerf Gouwerok’ in Aalsmeer, The Netherlands. This revolutionary project was explored in more detail in The Superyacht New Build Report, published in Q2 2023.

The concept of a zero-fossil-fuel superyacht has seemed a bridge too far for much of the industry despite the imperative placed on it by encroaching regulatory frameworks. There are many different roads to reach this target. The zero-emissions arms race may have been slow out of the blocks, with more than a few false starts, but one project may be half a boat length ahead.

Foundation Zero is ‘on a mission to make sustainable marine travel and hospitality solutions a reality’. Created by a group of impact investors and a team of leading physicists, computer and data scientists, battery specialists and cutting-edge naval architects, with the objective of building the world’s first fossil-fuel-free superyacht.

“It sounds simple, but the biggest eye-opener has been that from day one we’ve said that there isn’t going to be a combustion engine on board. We’re not going to have fuel tanks, engine room or generators, they’re just not there. It’s strange but liberating.” Says Marnix Hoekstra, co-creative director at Vripack.

Project Zero is the centrepiece of the Foundation Zero mission, developed by a group of investors in collaboration with Vripack Design, Dykstra Naval Architects, Vitters Shipyard and a wide array of technicians. The next phase for Vitters Shipyard sees Project Zero will pass the so-called hot-work-free milestone after which the outfitting of this groundbreaking yacht will continue.

A statement from Vripack affirms: "Throughout the project, numerous important milestones will be passed on at all levels of the development, which will be captured and shared with the general public. In line with Foundation Zero's mission, all data will be made available through open source, to those who are interested and for all to benefit from. Ultimately contributing to a positive impact by changing the maritime industry."

