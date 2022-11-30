Sanlorenzo lays the keel of the first 72Steel The superyacht line’s new flagship will be the largest ever built by the yard…

The keel of the first Sanlorenzo 72Steel has been laid during a private ceremony. The event, which was held in the presence of the owner, marked the official recognition of the start of construction of the future flagship of the superyacht fleet.

Set to be launched in 2025, the 72m yacht will comprise five decks and a volume of 1850 GT. The second unit of the same line has also been sold. Edmiston finalised the sale and will oversee the project management. Zuccon International Project and Francesco Paszkowski Design will take care of the exterior lines and interior design.

The concept focuses on liveability on board: the owner’s cabin will have a dedicated deck; the Owner deck, and interiors and exteriors will communicate in an intelligent and functional manner, thanks also to the extensive use of glazing.

According to Sanlorenzo, the vessel will be part of a range representing yachts of the future. Equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric motor system, 72Steel is the result of the shipyard's ongoing research into real solutions to reduce the environmental impact of its vessels.

At present, there are 22 steel and/or aluminium superyachts from 44 to 73m under construction. The development of the project of Sanlorenzo’s largest flagship follows release of Sanlorenzo’s financial data for the first three quarters of 2022, which convey strong growth and a large backlog of orders and deliveries scheduled up until 2026, with over 30 30m+ yachts in the pipeline. The forecasted growth for Sanlorenzo is expected to be supported by new additions to the existing lines, including the X-Space for the superyacht decision, and Bluegame Multi Hull (BGM) for Bluegame.

