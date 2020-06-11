The Italian Sea Group’s flagship brand, Admiral, has launched its new 55m motoryacht ‘Geco’ via live broadcast worldwide. This launch follows the announcement of the Group’s recent loan agreement with UniCredit and Deutsche Bank.



“The owner and I shook hands and I promised to create him the most outstanding yacht ever built in the history of this shipyard,” began Giovanni Costantino, CEO of The Italian Sea Group. The owner of the vessel joined the live broadcast, and commented, “It is during this time that we get the chance to evaluate our plan, and I’m very pleased to say congratulations! You have passed every test!”

The yacht is made from 190 tons of aluminium and has required an all-hands-on-deck approach. “[Geco] has required 300,000 manpower hours to develop the project, as well as 25,000 hours of design and engineering,” explains Giuseppe Taranto, Vice President of The Italian Sea Group.

Geco has been developed entirely internally in collaboration with the Group’s Art Director, the architect Gian Marco Campanino. The stern design hosts, reportedly for the first time on this type of yacht, a beach club area which features high glass side walls designed to offer protection on windy days and a large sunbathing platform with a modern staircase to facilitate access to the sea.

The exterior design features a chromatic scheme, which, according to the yard, follows and emphasises the curves of the hull and the superstructure. The external areas of Geco are characterised by sculptural elements such as the bar counter, the sunbathing areas and the stainless steel stairs that connect the different decks.

The upper deck sees the external-internal areas connected by a sliding glass door which eliminates the separation between the upper hall, the external hall and the dining area; the bar area is also designed without interruption between internal and external environments and the continuous dialogue between the spaces is represented by a long counter dedicated to wine tasting and cocktail service.

There is a heliport positioned in the front of the yacht which delicately overlooks the shape of the hull and presents an open-air lounge area, while the sun deck features a Jacuzzi tub and an equipped gym area.

The interiors feature French wooden boiserie, combined with Italian marbles, bronzed metal details and leather walls to create a sophisticated environment. The materials, from wengé wood and natural oak to golden Calacatta marble, display elegance and craftsmanship.

According to The Superyacht Agency, The Italian Sea Group is expected to deliver four yachts in 2020, with three currently in-build and Geco now launched. The recent loan agreement with UniCredit and Deutsche Bank (for a maximum amount of €20million) will allow The Italian Sea Group to expand its production spaces in order to permit the company to increase its production capacity so that it may keep up with its order book displayed below, and also expand the refit activities.

“In a difficult context such as the one we are currently living in, we have confirmed all the investment plans that we planned, proving our strength and characteristics which in just over a decade have made us one of the major international players in our own industry,” commented Giovanni Costantino, President of The Italian Sea Group.

