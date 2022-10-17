Fully loaded Yacht Servant departs Genoa After its maiden call, the 214m flagship transport vessel from DYT heads to Ft Lauderdale with a full deck…

With 22 yachts on board, Yacht Servant is underway on its first yacht transport voyage. Taking a direct route to Ft Lauderdale, in time for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show at the end of the month, the fully laden Yacht Servant is an impressive sight. The new edition to the DYT Yacht Transport fleet is the world’s largest purpose-built semi-submersible transport vessel and was delivered in January 2022.

Yacht Servant, pictured in Port Genoa October 2022

The official delivery took place at the Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard on China’s Shandong Peninsula, and it subsequently embarked on its maiden voyage from Shanghai to Panama. Along with its 214m LOA, it has a beam of 46m and a 4.6m draft. According to a statement to the media, Yacht Servent is IMO Tier-III compliant, with a 30% increase in deck space compared to its sister ship - Yacht Express.

Yacht Servant, pictured in Port Genoa October 2022

“We’re all hugely excited about the addition of Yacht Servant to our semi-submersible fleet,” said Richard Klabbers, Managing Director of DYT Superyacht Transport at the time of launch. “Her sheer size and volume allow for so much more capacity, and we’re looking forward to discovering how the vessel’s additional capabilities – such as onboard cranes, reduced board draft and increased submerged draft – will further what we can deliver.”

Profile links

DYT Yacht Transport

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.