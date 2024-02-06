 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - World’s largest sport fisher set to debut

By SuperyachtNews

World’s largest sport fisher set to debut

One of Royal Huisman’s most iconic and ambitious projects to date is on its way to Amsterdam ahead of its final launch…

Royal Huisman’s Project 406, the eagerly awaited big sport fisher, is currently en route from the shipyard’s inland new-build facilities in Vollenhove, preparing for its much-anticipated final launch in Amsterdam.

With a hull measuring 52 metres and towering over six decks, this vessel stands out as one of the largest and most distinctive true sportfish yachts in the world.

Designed for an experienced owner passionate about fishing, the exterior and interior designs, as well as naval architecture, were crafted by Vripack Yacht Design. Blending the ultimate sports fishing experience with superyacht comfort and refinement was the main focus of the project’s design.

Featuring a long bow and high bulwarks, the yacht’s design offers a clear sheer to a spacious cockpit aft. The high tower provides exceptional views for specialised fishing and serves as a superb viewing platform for guests.

Engineered and built by a team of over 350 experts and co-makers, Project 406 is not only the largest but is set to become an iconic sportfish yacht worldwide and is poised to make a statement wherever it sails.

Images by Tom van Oossanen 

Profile links

Royal Huisman

PROJECT 406
ROYAL HUISMAN 2024 2024 Launched
52.00m 499
Vripack
Vripack
Vripack

World's largest sport fisher set to debut

35618

