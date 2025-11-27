Royal Huisman moves to build world’s tallest sloop The Dutch shipyard will construct an 81 metre sloop built around a record 93m carbon mast, with engineering almost complete and delivery due in 2030…

Royal Huisman is set to build the 81 metre Sky, billed as the world’s tallest sloop and designed around a new carbon rig by Rondal. The 93 metre mast will match the height of the Statue of Liberty from ground to torch.

With engineering largely complete, the yacht is scheduled for delivery in 2030. Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design developed the naval architecture and exterior styling, with Winch Design responsible for the interior.

“Sky pushes sloop design to a new scale while remaining practical to build and safe to operate,” says Peter Naeyé, CEO, Royal Huisman. “Ready for an owner who wants to sail the world, Sky is set for delivery in Spring 2030: a super-sized sailing yacht developed to explore the far corners of the globe in the most eco-friendly way compared to XXL motoryachts.”

The yard says Sky has been conceived for global cruising with strong sailing performance in mind. A long waterline, a lifting keel, full aluminium construction with optimised weight distribution and a powerful Rondal rig, paired with an integrated sailing system and twin carbon composite rudders, will give the manoeuvrability and simplicity of a performance yacht under 50 metres.

“Sky represents the next evolution of performance sailing yachts,” says Malcolm McKeon of MMYD. “From the outset, our goal was to create a yacht that combines the exhilaration of pure sailing with the comfort and sophistication of world cruising. Her mast and powerful hull form express ambition and precision in equal measure, while her design remains focused on the connection between those on board, the sea and the experience of sailing.”

The new carbon mast, according to the yard, is the tallest worldwide by four metres. It incorporates an integrated sailing system to manage the square-top sail plan with ease and safety, making the rig the defining feature under sail and at anchor. Below deck, the yacht can carry a 12-metre tender, a crew or rescue tender, two water scooters and additional equipment.

Propulsion will rely on electric azimuthing pods and four main generators combined with a battery bank for silent, fumeless, zero-emission operation and peak shaving. The system, marked with Lloyd’s “Hybrid Power” notation, will also be capable of regenerating energy under sail.

With the bulk of the production engineering complete, Huisman says the groundwork reduces development time and creates a rare opportunity for an owner to step in and personalise the layout and styling while retaining the benefits of an advanced pre-engineered platform.

“Sailing yachts have always been in the DNA of Winch Design. Sky marks the next chapter in our shared legacy of innovation and excellence,” says Andrew Winch of Winch Design. “Every detail is designed to enhance life onboard, from wellness zones and water sports areas to entertainment spaces filled with natural light. Sky is the next generation of sailing yachts.”

