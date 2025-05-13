Royal Huisman announces super-sized sailing yacht 80-metre-plus Project 412 will rank among the largest yachts ever built by the yard…

Royal Huisman shipyard, Vollenhove, The Netherlands

Royal Huisman has announced its latest commission, Project 412, a super-sized sailing yacht for a returning owner. On delivery, it will rank among the largest yachts ever built by the Dutch shipyard.

While specific details about its appearance remain confidential, the yard confirms that Project 412 exceeds 80 metres LOA and features full-aluminium construction. The yacht will be equipped with a state-of-the-art carbon rig supplied by Rondal and showcase the latest in performance, sail-handling comfort and innovation to make it fit for world circumnavigation. Royal Huisman states that Project 412 exemplifies their enduring commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and a true performance sailing experience.

“We are honoured to embark on this new super-sized sailing-yacht project for a returning owner,” says Jan Timmerman, CEO of Royal Huisman. “Every yacht we create reflects the depth of experience and dedication we have cultivated over the past 140 years. Project 412 is no exception. With her impressive scale and advanced design, it promises a true sailing experience while offering a distinctive and sustainable alternative to large powerboats.”

